The City of Dublin is seeking applicants for an unscheduled vacancy on the Dublin Planning Commission.
The term expires December 2022. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. Applications may be completed online.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body to the City Council. It is made up of seven community members, including five planning commissioners who serve four-year terms and two alternates who serve two-year terms. The commission conducts meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Dublin City Clerk Marsha Moore at marsha.moore@dublin.ca.gov or 925-833-6650.