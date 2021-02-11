DUBLIN — The city recently took the next steps toward accommodating the state's affordable housing mandates.
In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, the city council approved the initiation of a general plan amendment study designed to change the land-use designation of two local parcels and redesignate the Emerald High School site.
The changes will allow the city to begin the work of meeting the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) laws, while retaining some local control over the locations and potentially the number of homes.
"It's pretty straightforward and is something the council had discussed back in October," said Linda Smith, Dublin city manager. "This is our first small step toward how we handle potentially getting 110 to 150 units (if developed on these sites) of the (required) 2,400 in the very low to low-income category."
The two vacant parcels include 2.5 acres on Croak Road and 2.0 acres on an empty lot in East Dublin. With the zoning changes, the parcels will go from semi-public to public/semi-public.
Semi-public status includes child care, youth and senior centers, special needs facilities, religious institutions and hospitals to name a few. Public/semi-public uses include public and private schools as well as the development of housing by nonprofit entities to meet affordable housing needs.
Those parcels have planned development zoning designations, as well as stage one development plans. The exact locations of the housing available on each property would be determined during the stage two development plan.
In a separate move, staff also asked that the new Emerald High School site be amended from a neighborhood commercial designation to public/semi-public. The change complies with the general plan and keeps the property consistent with its planned use as a high school site. The high school site sits on four separate parcels totaling just over 23-acres.
"We're getting ready to get into a housing element planning process for this RHNA cycle, and we have to identify additional sites," said Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai. "For Emerald High School, it's a no brainer. We have to change the land-use designation there for them — they are not in the business of creating commercial space; that's a given. The other sites will give the landowners additional flexibility to bring forth proposals."
Mayor Melissa Hernandez supported the move, but added the designations do not give free reign to construction.
“We will see all of these projects as they come forward,” said Hernandez. “We are not saying we are giving developers the right to do whatever they want; they still have to bring it back to us.”
City staff will present the council with an initial report regarding the sites next month. The report will highlight means for determining associated impacts, conducting the appropriate level of environmental review and preparing analysis of the projects.
“One way or another we have to build affordable housing,” said Councilmember Jean Josey. “And I am very supportive of this item to give us an option to put affordable housing on these parcels.”
