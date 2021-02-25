DUBLIN — At a Feb. 16 city council meeting, all members voted unanimously to approve a resolution amending the general plan land-use designation at Sierra Court from business park and industrial to retail, office and automotive.
No physical development is proposed as part of the project. The change from “light industrial” to “general commercial” sets the stage for the 1.5-acre project site, located at 6207 Sierra Court at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Sierra Court, to house various industries in the future. Those listed in the staff report include adult business establishments, banks and financial institutions, car washes and detailing, copying and blueprinting, health services and clinics, hotels and motels, hospitals and medical centers, massage establishments, personal services, plant nurseries, repair shops, general and neighborhood retail, outdoor storage, service retail, shopping centers, tobacco retailers and similar related uses.
City Manager Linda Smith said, “This is something that staff initiated, not the property owner, in the sense that we’ve been working on it over the last several years to bring this back to (the city council) as part of a series of things we were trying to do to help stimulate economic activities along Sierra Court. ”
The city prepared an initial study for the proposed project, which found that there was no substantial evidence that the amendment and rezoning would have a significant adverse effect on the environment. A negative declaration, dated January 2021, reflects the city’s independent judgment and analysis.
According to city documents, the study and declaration were circulated for 20 days for public comment from Jan. 6 to Jan. 26. No comments were received. During a public hearing on Jan. 26, the planning commission recommended that the city council adopt the resolution to amend the general plan and adopt the ordinance approving the rezoning.
“The city continued to process the application as an economic development tool,” said Robert Smith, city planner. “The zoning is required in addition to the general plan amendment to ensure the zoning is consistent on the property with the general plan.”
The site currently houses a 16,117-square-foot, one-story building. It is generally surrounded by industrial-use development to the north; public and semi-public uses to the south; and retail, office and automotive uses to the east and west. The change of the land-use designation at Sierra Court creates continuity along Dublin Boulevard between the project site and neighboring properties to the east.
The ordinance is scheduled to take effect 30 days following its adoption.
For more information or to watch the council meeting, visit bit.ly/3buUtfs.