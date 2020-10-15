In a recent meeting, the Pleasanton City Council approved a police department request to enter into an agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. to provide the department with the most current technology in body worn cameras, conducted energy devices (CEDs) and digital evidence storage.
The agreement secures a comprehensive service package that includes hardware, operational and analytical software, training and electronic evidence storage. The anticipated expenditure for this agreement is $1,362,700 over the five-year period, as well as contingency funds not to exceed $136,270 (approximately 10 percent of the total five-year agreement), for a total of $1,498,970. Funds covering this agreement will be included in the police department annual operating budget. A report on the police department's policy for conducted energy devices and body worn cameras was also reviewed during the meeting.
“The department’s agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. expired on June 30, 2020,” said Capt. Larry Cox of the Pleasanton Police Department. “We brought that to council in May, and they requested for us to come back with a little bit more work on policies surrounding tasers and body cameras, and that's what we're here for tonight.”
In the report, Cox outlined the need for new equipment.
“The Axon Body Cam 2, which is what is currently in use by Pleasanton police officers, was purchased and has been running since 2015,” he said. “Axonevidence.com, which is the storage of all the electronic evidence that comes from those body cameras and photographs and things of that nature, was also purchased in 2015, and we’ve continued to run successfully with that.”
Pleasanton police first purchased tasers, the Taser X26, in 2004. They carried those for several years before upgrading in 2014 to the Taser X26P, which is currently in use. In 2019, Axon, which produces the Taser and the body cameras, contacted its agencies to announce it would stop production of the Taser X26P. The company switched production to the Taser 7.
“A Taser is one of several tools that an officer may use to minimize the amount of force necessary when legally detaining a combative or uncooperative individual, and it is a multi-use, conducted energy device,” said Cox. “(It) creates a brief window of opportunity for officers to safely move in and detain a person, while reducing the risk of injury to both persons and officers, where the Taser works. (An officer can) show a spark without ever deploying a probe, and that spark can be … shown to a subject to get their cooperation.”
Department policy states specifically that only officers who successfully complete an eight-hour, department-approved training may be issued and carry a Taser. Every two years, they must also complete a four-hour refresher block on the Taser, which includes other qualifications and a practical application of the Taser. Policy also states specifically that a verbal warning should precede its application, unless it would endanger the safety of officers, or when it's not practicable due to the circumstances. Individuals precluded from use are those who are known to be pregnant, individuals who are obviously elderly or juveniles, individuals with low body mass, subjects who are handcuffed or otherwise restrained, or somebody who may be in a dangerous position that may result in collateral injuries, such as someone on a second-story roof. All uses of force must be recounted in a detailed police report.
Cox also spoke on the use of and policies for body-worn cameras in the department.
“Policy requires that officers in uniform wear cameras and that they activate them during almost every contact with the public,” he said. “It also specifies when non-uniformed members must wear and activate them, (such as) detectives and people in plainclothes, who are out working in the field. The policy also outlines supervisory auditing procedures, requires documentation of failed activations by an employee and establishes retention periods for the video in our evidence.”
According to the report, the Axon Body 3 improves video quality, which includes adjusting more quickly from light to dark. It also has an embedded GPS, so staff can monitor camera location in real time.
“That camera should be connected to a police officer, unless it's knocked off, so if an officer was involved in a foot pursuit and was away from their vehicle, we could actually track where that officer is,” said Cox. “So, it becomes a safety tool for us as well. It also allows live video, so if somebody is in a critical incident and their video is activated and recording, supervisors can actually log in and see the video. It really gets our supervisors on scene virtually much earlier, which is which is a good benefit for us.”
The cameras also have remote sensors that automatically trigger activation when a Taser or pistol is removed from a holster, as well as an improved battery life, with up to 14 hours of constant recording. Support, service, replacement and repairs are all included in the contract. If the camera gets damaged or goes down for any reason, the department can send it to Axon, who will replace it or repair it at no additional cost.
After the report was reviewed, councilmembers were given a chance to levy questions, during which time, Councilmember Karla Brown asked if an officer considering activating or deploying the Taser would know they would be under review later for doing so.
“If an officer removes the taser and does not deploy it, but uses it as a deterrent, that would not be considered a use of force, but the actual deployment of the taser would be,” responded Cox. “(In the case of actual deployment), the officer would know that there would be an administrative review, which looks at policy and law to confirm that they're within policy, and we'll be following each and every one of those deployments.”
Councilmember Jerry Pentin questioned whether officers in training for the Taser were required to have the weapon deployed on them personally, so they would have firsthand understanding of the impacts.
“It is not required, it’s voluntary. But I would say multiple officers do volunteer and, actually, the majority of officers do,” said Cox. “It would be safe to say that every one of our officers have at least seen one of their peers or one of their partners go through this, and they see the effects of the device and the aftermath.”
In follow up, Pentin inquired about the chances of a new body camera being accidentally deactivated during an arrest, as might happen in a close-contact environment with a suspect rolling around.
“It could, but it's unlikely, and I haven't heard of that happening since we've had the Body Cam 2,” responded Cox. “There are two ways to turn it off: there's a button that you have to push and hold down, and there's a power switch on the top that (an officer would have to) completely swipe to the side. However, Taser or Axon have done a good job of protecting that, so it's kind of seated down, and wouldn't necessarily get accidentally switched. What we see more often is in an altercation or struggle; a camera gets knocked off and lands face down and you're unable to see. That does happen from time to time, but I have not seen a case where it's accidentally shut off.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, two people voiced their opinions of the pending contract approval.
First to speak was Jack Balch, a member of the Pleasanton Planning Commission and a candidate for city council.
“The views expressed here are my own and not those of the commission,” he said. “I am speaking tonight to encourage the council to proceed with a staff recommendation in the report ... Our officers currently already have body worn cameras and Tasers as tools that they can call upon with the outlines and prescribed policies they follow. Keeping them updated with improved technology, coupled with the training that comes with it, is paramount, and I encourage you to adopt the Axon contract.”
Second to speak was John Ballard, a local resident who is opposed to the use of Tasers.
“I'll start by saying that was a very impressive presentation. However, one thing is missing, and that's the discussion about excited delirium when a person is (Tasered),” he said. “Even with virtual reality training, it can never simulate real-life stressful actual situations. In a real-life situation, the mind becomes clouded, judgment and decision making are impaired … In the case of (one officer), he went to his patrol car to get the most accurate, reliable weapon that was available to him. Now, (this officer) had 18 years of experience at that time. He was a member of SWAT and received numerous awards related to his firearms training. Yet, when called upon to use his weapon, he missed four times, hitting only once and falling on his back ... The staff report states that Tasers have been effective only eight times in five years. With this miniscule success rate for years, Tasers should not be used. Ask yourself if Tasers are really necessary, and I suggest bifurcating this item into two votes – one for the body cams and one for the Tasers.”
Following the public speaker portion of the meeting, the council made and approved the motion to approve the contract.
“First, I have to back up and express appreciation for both Capt. Cox and city staff for bringing this back with a discussion about the use of both the body camera and the CED, or so-called Taser,” said Brown after seconding the motion proposed by Vice Mayor Kathy Narum.
“That was what I felt was missing at the time that we discussed it, which was six days before George Floyd passed … I also appreciate that we're improving the body cameras and the CEDs that we had before. We expect to have better video, quicker redacted data, better data and evidence for any incidents that may happen. Ultimately, (it provides) more protection for officers and real facts, so if anybody's decisions are in calls into question, we can review it.”
While still in support of the contract approval, other members of the council did have some concerns.
“I support the motion, because I think that the improved equipment is truly important,” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “Certainly, I learned that I'm not comfortable with the Tasers that did exist (due to) the research that I read. I think (the companies) didn't just decide to not manufacture them anymore; they recognized that there were concerns with them, and so I'm eager to not have those Tasers in our department any longer. What I'm still not comfortable with is that, in order to have this equipment, we need to have really strong policy to support it.”
Testa went further into her reasons for being apprehensive about some parts of the contract.
“(The CEDs) can be used and are used as a drive stun, where they are directly applied to a suspect,” she said. “That can be done multiple times, and our policy says that it shouldn't be. There's science behind why it shouldn't be, so I would like to see what the accountability is when the taser is not used according to policy. I want to make one thing really clear: a threatening deterrent is absolutely not de-escalation, though it may accomplish de-escalating the situation … At some point, it would be good to have that discussion and understand what de-escalation is and isn’t. While I support the contract, I would ask that for a friendly amendment, and that there be a review of policy and discussion, as is our responsibility as civilian oversight. I would ask that, not too far into the future, that there be some revision to the policy and that that come back to us, specifically on the conductive energy devices and on the body cameras as well.”
After her comments, Testa made a substitute motion for the amendment, which was not seconded and ultimately failed. Following the substitute motion, Pentin made his case for supporting the contract as it stood.
“(The department is) using equipment that is now obsolete, and the discussion that we've had on this equipment is that isn't adequate to what we need them to have for the public safety or for their own safety,” he said. “I will disagree with our Councilmember Testa. It is de-escalation if these new Tasers will convince someone to be apprehended without any additional force. I think the body cams and (use of) the Tasers or weapons or the sound of a gunshot activating the body cams takes the human element out of it. It makes the transparency of the department so much better. I'm supporting giving our officers the tools they need to make our public safe, to make our officers safe, and to gather the evidence the way we need.”
After all councilmember comments were made, the motion passed unanimously. For a full video of the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3disgsO.