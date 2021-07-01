LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday authorized a three-year $2.8 million contract with PlaceWorks, Inc. to begin forming a new general plan, and suggested a committee of at least 15 residents be assembled to advise them.
The unanimous action also gave Councilmember Gina Bonanno and Vice Mayor Trish Munro the job of identifying the attributes they feel will create a diverse General Plan Advisory Committee representative of the city’s population, and gave Councilmembers Bob Carling and Brittni Kiick the task of developing the questions the council will ask the applicants who want to serve.
Following a brief discussion, the council suggested that 15 people be selected to the committee, with four additional alternates to serve during the three-year cycle. Once the process is approved and begins, the committee appointments could be made as soon as September.
“I think the number one most important question in my mind will be ‘How active and engaged are you with your neighbors and your community?’” Kiick said. “What groups do you engage with on a regular basis?’”
Following an interview process earlier this year, the council selected PlaceWorks as its consultant to update the 2004 General Plan that is set to expire in 2025. State laws require cities to establish General Plans with long-range policies for growth, economic growth, noise, land use, open space conservation, climate change, access to health care, infrastructure, traffic and other issues. Cities also must include a state-required “housing element,” to meet housing needs, including affordable housing.
The Advisory Committee will enable residents to make recommendations for the city’s vision, policies and programs for topics that also will include art and culture, equity and inclusion, open space and conservation and public safety.
Mayor Bob Woerner said he predicts as many as 100 residents might apply to join the committee. Ultimately, councilmembers would select the final group.
Kiick and Munro suggested that a 15-member committee might be too small, but a discussion involving city staff led to the conclusion that going beyond 19 people was too many, not allowing participants enough chance to speak at meetings.
“We can always expand it later,” Woerner said.
City Manager Marc Roberts suggested his staff work with the council to establish its application process, including how to whittle down the applicants to 25-30 for interviews.
“Then you will be able to look at all of the attributes that you’re looking for — geographic diversity, age diversity, whether you’re a renter or an owner — and you would have enough room within those numbers of folks to collectively interview that you would be able to put together your 15 plus 4,” Roberts said.
The city’s staff will create recommendations for the process and return for the council’s approval at a later meeting.
In other business:
— The council extended an exclusive negotiating rights agreement with Shakespeare’s Associates, Inc., also known as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, to develop a black box theater as part of the city’s downtown plan.
Livermore Community Development Director Paul Spence told the council that progress has been made on the deal, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays. The original negotiating period approved in 2018 was set to expire June 30, but will be extended to Dec. 31. The contract will then be brought to the council for approval. The black box theater is part of the downtown revitalization project to create commercial buildings, a hotel, a park, housing, a black box theater and a science and society center.
— The council heard progress on the city’s efforts to create a Climate Action Plan that will later be delivered to the panel for approval. The plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the city by 2030 and 2045, including banning natural gas in new construction in favor of going all-electric, convincing building owners to voluntarily switch to electric instead of gas, reducing the number of vehicles on the road with public transportation and bicycle routes, and establishing charging stations for electric vehicles.
— The council approved up to $1.38 million in funding to the Alameda County Transportation Commission to make improvements to the Vasco Road/580 freeway interchange. The project will replace the Vasco Road overcrossing with a wider bridge, reconstruct the on and off ramps, create new pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and install traffic signals and improvements to adjacent local streets.
— The council approved up to $245,000 to Pangea Environmental Services, Inc. to test the Livermore Village site for contaminants as part of the downtown revitalization project. The site behind First Street businesses and bounded by L Street, Railroad Ave, and North Livermore Avenue once was occupied by two dry cleaning businesses, a train depot and tracks and a lumber yard.
The controversial Eden Housing project was recently approved to be built on the train depot site, prompting some members of the public who are opposed to the development to call for complete hearings to discuss pollutants at the location. Donna Cabanne, Tri-Valley Sierra Club executive committee member, asked for the public hearing to cover in detail the contamination and clean-up costs.
Woerner said it seemed confusing that one speaker simultaneously wanted facts pertaining to the site but didn’t want the city to spend money on obtaining those facts.
“The only other thing I would point out is, let’s not be deluded in thinking this is the only site downtown that has contamination,” he said. “We need to get facts. We need to pay for them and then we will have a conversation.”