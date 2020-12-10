PLEASANTON — In an effort to revamp Paratransit Service for seniors, the council backed a transfer of management from the city to Black Tie Transportation.
Black Tie provides limousine rentals to areas such as executive airports, wine country and gaming casinos in rural California areas.
The council approved the negotiations in a 4-0 vote at its Dec. 1 Zoom meeting. Mayor Jerry Thorne was absent.
The city wants to transfer the management on Feb. 1, Recreation Manager Jay Ingram said.
There won’t be any limousine rides for seniors. Black Tie will use vans from among the recently acquired portion of the city’s fleet. The firm also will acquire a couple of new vans in the first and third years with the city paying $66,000 for each of the two vans. Those costs are figured into the total new annual average that is saving the city money.
Specifically, city expenditures will go down from a five-year average of $661,000 to a three-year average of $363,000. Some of the money comes from the general fund, where the subsidy will decrease from a five-year average of $370,000 to a three-year average of $64,000.
The new approach will establish conformity with the city’s arrangement with Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) for service to passengers qualified to use transportation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Ingram stated that polling was done as part of a study that addressed the need to integrate Valley transportation two years ago. Turning over Pleasanton ADA clients to LAVTA’s transportation, which operates in Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, will help remedy the service’s previous shortcomings.
However, some of the contract language could present a problem for riders.
The drivers may only carry up to three packages for a customer. Seniors accustomed to bringing folding carts onto the bus and returning home with many grocery bags, which they wheel to their apartments’ elevators, may also have problems booking a ride, since there may not be a bus with a tie-down available to them when booking.
Seniors will need to book one to three days in advance. The current window is more than a week ahead.
No seniors called into the Dec. 1 meeting, bringing into question whether or not seniors received adequate notification of a change to services.
The current Pleasanton drivers are part-time contractors themselves. They will all be terminated. If they want to work for Black Tie, they will have to apply. Some drivers stated during an interview with The Independent that they doubted Black Tie would hire them instead of drivers who already work there, especially since the COVID-captured economy slowed down commercial opportunities.
However, at the meeting, Councilmember/Mayor-elect Karla Brown said that many Paratransit riders “adore their drivers.”
“I’m hoping they can find a home at Black Tie,” she continued.
During the council meeting held over Zoom, Brown asked Black Tie owner Bill Wheeler if the former drivers would be considered.
“We look forward to the opportunity to interview them,” Wheeler said.
Councilmembers expressed admiration for Black Tie’s reputation. Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Van Dorn noted that Black Tie has been a member since its founding 31 years ago. Vice Mayor Kathy Narum declared that the firm has been a big donor to nonprofits.
To watch the city’s Youtube video of the item no. 17, visit bit.ly/Indy_CouncilMeeting.