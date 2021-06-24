PLEASANTON — The city council has unanimously approved 10x Genomics’ redevelopment application for a new campus on Springdale Avenue and the expansion of its headquarters on Stoneridge Mall Drive.
“This is absolutely a priority for this council and the community to expand our life sciences industry, and this is a giant leap forward in doing that,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “This is a dream project, and it is a perfect fit for Pleasanton.”
10x Genomics is a life science technology company that builds products to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. Its products are used by scientists to make discoveries in areas ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience.
The Springdale Avenue site will include three new buildings totaling 381,000 square feet, as well as a parking garage. The first building, slated to open next year, will be contemporary in design with LED lighting and abundant natural landscaping. It will also include office space and sanitized rooms for labs. A new plaza will connect the campus to the Stoneridge Mall, West Dublin-Pleasanton BART station and neighboring office and residential communities.
During construction of the second campus, 10x Genomics will expand its current operations to another building at Pleasanton Corporate Commons, located at 6210 Stoneridge Mall Road. This facility will be enhanced to accommodate the company’s research and development needs. The buildout will take place in phases, with completion scheduled for 2023.
Community benefits to the project include increased sales and property tax revenue and transportation improvements. 10x Genomics is also donating $1 million for improvements to fire station No. 2. According to the staff report, a six-level parking structure with 1,172 parking spaces and 80 ground level spaces will be added during Phases 2 and 3 of the project, which is also expected to bring another $5 million from impact fees to the city.
“We see this relationship as a social pact with you to better the community's progress and improvement,” said Serge Saxonov, 10x Genomics CEO and co-founder. “We want to make things better; we want to make good stuff happen.”
The planning commission unanimously approved the project in May and submitted its report to the city council for review.
“We love 10x Genomics in the city and everything you bring, along with the potential future of tax benefits and employment and the quality of character you bring to the city. We appreciate the work you have done to answer commissioners' questions and to bring it to this point,” Planning Commission Chair Justin Brown said during the May meeting.
In recognition of the company’s expansion and continued investment in the city, Pleasanton will create a new street name. Fabian Court, which connects 10x Genomics’ buildings on Stoneridge Mall Road to the new campus on Springdale Avenue, will be renamed to ‘Genomics Place’ later this year.
