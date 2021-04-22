PLEASANTON — The city is seeking input from residents on two projects at Ken Mercer Park.
The public feedback will offer direction for amenity design development at the sports complex, which is set to become home to an all-abilities playground and an improved skate park. The city council approved construction design budgets for the Department of Library and Recreation to gather public input and create design and construction documents for each project. Approved last year, the all-abilities playground has moved further along in the process.
Michele Crose, assistant director of the Library and Recreation Department, will lead the search to gather input and ideas from Pleasanton’s residents.
“We have just started, and we are holding our first public meeting (on April 22) to really hear from the full community about what they want to see included at an all-abilities playground at that location,” Crose said.
Before holding the open meetings, Crose hosted four small stakeholder meetings last week with groups like the Special Needs Committee from the Pleasanton Unified School District. The meetings offered insight on which park features would create more accessibility for kids in wheelchairs or with other mobility impediments.
The idea behind the park was inspired when Stephanie Rauscher — a resident whose quadriplegic son couldn’t access local playgrounds — set up a meeting with the city.
“When my son was little, we would go to parks a lot, and he loved the swings, and I could still carry him around,” Rauscher said. “But as he got bigger, it got more difficult to wheel him around and access things like the swings, so we would just sit and watch. It was a little sad.”
Rauscher began traveling out of town to all-abilities playgrounds with ramps and other accessible features, frustrated that she couldn’t take her son to local parks. In 2016, she noticed the city began updating several of its parks, but bark, steps and other features continued to block her son’s access. She decided to take matters into her own hands and set up a meeting with the city.
“They met with (me) and one other parent whose child is in a wheelchair, and we said how frustrating it is living here and nothing is accessible,” Rauscher said. “So, we started these conversations, and they were extremely open and have been so supportive in making this all-abilities playground happen in our community.”
All-abilities playgrounds can include a diverse range of amenities, including ramps, wheelchair-friendly swings and carousels, and elements for sensory play.
The playground project is currently in the design phase with a budget of $400,000 for construction documents and design. Once public input has been gathered, Matt Gruber, the city’s landscape architect, will begin managing the design components in collaboration with RRM Design Firm.
Since there is no design yet, Crose said there is no budget for the construction of the project, but noted similar sized parks built recently have cost between $4 and $5 million. The park at Ken Mercer will include two acres, with equipment covering about an acre.
“Public feedback is so important on projects like this,” Gruber said. “We are really hoping to get a strong turnout and strong feedback and trying to design something that caters to the people who use the park. The more people we hear from, the better our design will be and the better the process will be.”
Crose and Gruber hope to complete a design by the end of the year and take it to the city council early next year for approval.
The pair is also collaborating on improving the existing 8,000-square-foot skate park at the sports complex. Currently, the local skateboarding community refers to it as “FGO,” or Flat Ground Only.
He admitted the park needs updating, but what those updates will look like depend once again on public input.
“During this public outreach, we expect to get some input on whether it would work to renovate that 8,000 square feet and add a new skate park around it and connect them; or whether we should remove some components and add a new skate park area; or demolish and totally replace it with a new skate park,” he said. “It sounds to me, based on what I’ve heard from the community so far, like we will keep the existing skate park and add some renovations to bring it up to code and have approximately one acre of skate area.”
The city council approved this project last month; public outreach meetings have not yet been scheduled. For more information, visit www.pleasantonskatepark.com. For more information on the all-abilities playground, or to find an upcoming meeting, visit www.pleasantonallabilitiesplayground.com or call 925-931-5347.
Ken Mercer Sports Park is located at 5800 Parkside Drive in Pleasanton. For more information, call 925-931-3437 or visit www.cityofpleasantonca.gov.