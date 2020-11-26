LIVERMORE — This week, the city council approved a development that, in addition to market rate residential units, will feature affordable housing, an agricultural component and the preservation of open space.
Lassen Road Townhome Project
During it Nov. 23 regular meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of staff’s recommendation to amend the city’s general plan and a zoning map in order to move forward with the Lassen Road Townhome project.
The project site is located near Springtown within the city limits and the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB). It will include the development of 186 townhome units ranging from two and three stories, targeting young residents and families with the construction of 14 on-site affordable housing.
According to the Affordable Housing Agreement between the developer and the city, the project was required to provide 15%, or 28 affordable housing units. But on May 13, 2019, the council opted to authorize payment of in-lieu fees equivalent to 14 affordable housing units. The project will now construct 14 units, distributed throughout the site, and pay an in-lieu fee for the remaining 14 units.
To move forward, the project required an amendment to the general plan designation of two vacant parcels totaling approximately 35 acres from the existing land-use designations of Low Intensity Industrial, Service Commercial and Limited Agriculture to Urban Medium High Residential and Open Space. The project includes roads, street lighting, landscaping and other public improvements, as well as and the preservation of 23 acres of open space.
A variety of oak and fruit trees will also be incorporated in the project site, along with raised vegetable boxes to set an agricultural tone. The project will see the development of a trail connecting Springtown to south of Interstate 580.
Tamara Reus, speaking on behalf of the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, stated that her group was happy to see the project's plan preserve open space.
“We are in support of this project,” Reus said. “I think this project shows what good planning can accomplish in our city … 23 acres is a significant amount of land that will be kept as open space in this project. We’re also pleased about the trail connection.”
William Mumby of Adams Broadwell Law Firm, however, spoke against the project on behalf of Livermore Residents for Responsible Development, an unincorporated association of individuals and labor organizations.
“The project is inconsistent with general plan policies designed to protect public health and the environment,” Mumby said, noting the project presents biological and noise impacts. “The council should remand the project to staff to prepare a full EIR before it can be considered for approval.”
Mayor John Marchand asked if substantial revisions had been made to the project, requiring a new California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) document; staff said no.
Vice Mayor Bob Woerner wanted to know the next steps of the CEQA process, since the city and the law firm are not in agreement about the CEQA requirements. City Attorney Jason Alcala noted that, should the Broadwell firm persist, it could go to court.
Councilmember Trish Munro stated that the CEQA complaints stem from a group that is effectively representing labor.
“What I’m seeing here is a discussion between labor and developers, and I really, really like this project a lot … and I also really support making sure that we enable labor to have fair wages,” Munro said, adding that she was concerned that the conversation around ascertaining fair labor wages never took place.
Her other concern focused on the use of endangered species, such as tiger salamanders, and CEQA complaints being issued with ulterior motives.
Private Catholic School Development
The city council unanimously approved a request to amend the development agreement between the city and Adventus Corporation to extend the terms for five years for the Catholic High School Project located at 3658 Las Colinas Road.
The project, which gained the approval for a conditional use permit in 2005, is located within municipal and urban growth boundaries, and is coterminous with them. It will feature a 32-acre school site and secure 75 acres of open space. The development establishes the extension of Las Colinas Road to Redwood Road. The development agreement secures the construction of a regional trail, which will connect I-580 to the existing trail near Ponderosa Drive.
COVID-19 Funds, Grants
In a unanimous vote, the council decided to approve an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 annual action plan to make funds available to respond to COVID-19. The council also approved participation in the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Round 3 (CDBG-CV3) Funds Program in the amount of $549,388; authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute related documents, agreements and modifications with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the recommended subgrantees; and appropriated $806,257 of CDBG-CV funds to implement the $256,869 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) award and the $549,388 CDBG-CV3 award.
The council also approved a Human Services Commission and staff recommendation to adopt a resolution approving the Housing and Human Services Grant Priorities.
Steven Dunbar Appointed To the Planning Commission
Following interviews of five candidates, which took place during last week’s special meeting, the council selected applicant Steven Dunbar to fill the vacant seat on the Planning Commission.
Woerner noted that while only one spot was available, he was impressed with the entire set of five and hoped the remaining four — Thomas Cox, Alane Loisel, Elizabeth Weber and Stephen Wilde — would continue to pursue involvement with the city. Councilmember Trish Munro agreed.
“We have a group that is clearly engaged,” she said, encouraging them to reapply for other commissions as seats become available.
City’s Letter to the County On Solar
The council voted to send its revised follow-up letter on solar policies to the county’s East County Board of Zoning Adjustments following positive public comments.
In August, the city sent a letter to Alameda County, regarding development and adoption of solar policies. On Nov. 9, council directed staff to send a follow-up letter with recommended criteria in specific policy areas.
The letter identified criteria in the development of solar policies to include aesthetics, power generation, carbon sequestration, agricultural biodiversity, siting, end of life strategy, resource use and recyclability.
“Again, we ask that Alameda County expeditiously develop and adopt comprehensive solar plans and policies through an open public process, and that this comprehensive set of policies be adopted prior to the county taking action on any utility scale-solar facilities,” the letter states.
Reus spoke again on behalf of the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards in support of the letter, along with four other public speakers. One public speaker expressed support of the Aramis project.
Marisa Mitchell, of Intersect Power – the Aramis applicant – noted in her letter, which was read aloud by the clerk, that her project already meets the mark.
"Your suggested criteria related to aesthetics, power generation, carbon sequestration, agriculture biodiversity, siting, end of life strategy, resource use and recyclability hit the mark, and Aramis project fulfills this suggested criteria,” Mitchell concluded.
Bankhead Pulls in $200,000
During the closing remarks, Councilmember Robert Carling pointed out that the Bankhead Theater was able to generate $200,000 over the weekend at its annual fundraising gala, held virtually this year.
“It was very interesting and a very well-run event,” he said. “So good for them.”