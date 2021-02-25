LIVERMORE — The city council this week voted 4-1 to amend the Downtown Specific Plan to create more spaces in parking structures.
The council chose to move forward with the staff recommendation to amend the plan to allow up to 50% of private and public structured parking spaces in the downtown core area to be narrowed to 8 feet wide. The width of the remaining 50% of downtown spaces would remain 8.5 feet wide at a minimum.
Staff estimated that, with 50% of the spaces at 8 feet wide, the I Street garage and the L Street garage could add 22 spaces each.
In the entire downtown core area, the width of approximately 840 spaces would be 8 feet. According to the city, 30% of all downtown parking spaces would now be narrower.
Councilmember Brittni Kiick said, “This is just paint. We’re not investing in a building. We can walk this back if we need to.”
Kiick further stated that reducing the size of the parking stalls was a cost-effective way to meet the community’s needs. Vice Mayor Trish Munro seconded, while adding that the cost of parking was a significant factor to her.
Prior to the vote, Principal Planner Steve Riley answered Munro’s question regarding the expense. He said staff estimates that the cost of structured parking equals around $65,000 per parking space, with the average cost per space spread over the structure.
Carling, who cast the lone dissenting vote, had leaned toward the planning commission’s recommendation. The commission had also supported the use of 8-foot-wide parking stalls, but it voted for a 35% maximum percentage. If 35% of all the structured parking were 8 feet wide, it would create approximately 588 new 8-foot-wide spaces 21% of all downtown core parking spaces.
The three public speakers on the item all spoke in opposition to the space reduction, citing inadequate room to park large vehicles.
Livermore resident James Hutchins said his full-sized pickup truck already has difficulty fitting into standard spaces.
“2020 Chevy trucks are 96 and 97 inches wide at the mirror, and Ford trucks are wider than that,” Hutchins said. “That means a 2020 Ford pickup with standard mirrors, not tow mirrors, is a couple inches wider than this (8-foot-wide) space and cannot even legally park there.”
Resident Jackie Cota raised the issue of getting her disabled mother in and out of her vehicle and her concerns that the new parking sizes would not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
When Kiick and Munro asked how the new parking sizes would impact those with disabilities, Riley confirmed that if the city provides more spaces, the number of ADA spaces also increases, as requirements are based on a percentage.
Contract Approved to Build I Street Garage
During the meeting, the council also unanimously authorized an agreement with Roebbelen Contracting Inc. for construction of the I Street garage expected to provide 280 stalls in an amount not to exceed $13.25 million. Access to the I Street Garage is planned from Railroad Avenue, which raised questions about the pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
City Manager Marc Roberts said staff reviewed various options.
“After running a bunch of different scenarios, the one that turned out to be the most efficient for both pedestrians and the vehicles was to have the right in/right out on I Street, and the model shows us that will actually take a noticeable amount of number of folks who want to turn right onto Railroad Avenue – they'll divert to that because they won’t be controlled by the signal any longer,” Roberts explained.
He said that the garage will have a separate pedestrian phase that’s lengthened and then a left-hand turn phase, which is not in conflict with the pedestrian phase.
“By having the two entrances and by being able to adjust the phasing of the pedestrian cycle there, we ultimately were able to deal with both the auto traffic and the pedestrian traffic,” he noted.
Roberts confirmed that this is the first of two garages — I Street and L Street. He reported that I Street will be funded with cash on hand, whereas the L Street garage will be funded with debt financing — which has always been the plan.
Referencing the downtown Eden Housing Inc. workforce housing project, Mayor Bob Woerner asked Roberts if building the I Street garage was prudent during the pandemic, “knowing that in order to complete the housing element, we absolutely need to build the L Street garage as well.”
Roberts noted that despite the pandemic, data has given staff a good idea about what the bottom of the recession looks like and where the city is in the recovery.
“We believe it is prudent to move forward with the I Street garage at this point,” Roberts concluded. “We do believe that we will have the financial capacity to move forward with L Street. However, the commitment to these two projects will take up most of your available discretionary spending for a period of time. We do want you to be aware that there would not be essentially the ability to do other large-scale, multi-year projects in addition to these.”
In addition to adopting a resolution to award and authorize the agreement with Roebbelen Contracting Inc., the council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Consolidated Engineering Laboratories for construction management of the I Street garage in an amount not to exceed $328,700.
Based on the bids received, the current total two-year project cost estimate for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 is $15.9 million.