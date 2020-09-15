Dublin Pride Week, the City of Dublin’s annual week-long series of events, which promotes volunteerism and environmental awareness, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will run for five weeks, from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24.
Due to the shelter-in-place order, there will be no large Volunteer Day to kick off Dublin Pride Week. Instead, the community can participate in several virtual events that work for their schedule. Opportunities that enable residents to give back to the Dublin community include participation in the City of Dublin’s celebration of Coastal Cleanup Day - picking up litter during neighborhood walks throughout the month of September.
The community can support Tri-Valley residents facing food insecurity by donating to one of four local organizations. A link to donate is included on the Dublin Pride Week webpage at dublin.ca.gov/210/Dublin-Pride-Week.
Numerous virtual workshops hosted by the City of Dublin and partner organizations will also be provided, including:
Dublin Cleanup 2020 – Protect Our New American Backyard
Join the City of Dublin’s celebration of Coastal Cleanup Day by picking up litter as you go on your neighborhood walks. Wear gloves, carry a trash bag, and report your cleanup by recording data on the CleanSwell app. Visit www.dublin.ca.gov/993/Coastal-Cleanup-2020 for details.
Virtual Bike Workshops
Increase your knowledge and comfort in biking for transportation or recreation. Visit bikeeastbay.org/education for a complete calendar of classes and registration information.
Make Soup Not Waste – A Virtual Food Waste Prevention Cooking Workshop, from
Sept. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tie on your apron, grab your knife and vegetables, and join Anne-Marie Bonneau, aka the Zero-Waste Chef, as we make soup together with what we find in our refrigerators. No two pots will be the same! Learn additional strategies to prevent food waste in this interactive workshop. Register at make-soup-not-waste.eventbrite.com.
Virtual Food Drive, from Sept.19 to Oct. 26
Donate to one of four organizations helping feed Tri-Valley residents who face food insecurity. The need is now greater than ever. Any amount helps! Visit dublinprideweek.com for a link to donate to Alameda County Food Bank, Children’s Emergency Food Bank, Open Heart Kitchen, and Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley.
Bike to Wherever Day, Sept. 24
Bike to Work Day is back as Bike to Wherever Day! Pledge to ride and get your map of (contact-free) energizer stations for the big day; a digital goody bag; and self-guided rides to celebrate. For more information, visit bikeeastbay.org/btwd
Resilient Home
East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), the local community choice energy provider, launched the Resilient Home program to serve its customers in Alameda County. EBCE has partnered with SunRun to provide pre-negotiated pricing for rooftop solar, with or without battery storage. Resilient Home offers an additional $1,250 incentive if homeowners enroll their battery with EBCE, sharing power during peak times when there isn’t an outage. Sign up today and learn more at upcoming webinars on Sept. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Sept. 29, from noon to 1 p.m.; or Sept. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Bay Area SunShares
Bay Area SunShares, open to any Bay Area resident, offers rooftop solar and battery storage options with pre-negotiated pricing. Residents must sign up by Nov. 30 to receive apples-to-apples, no-cost bids from up to three vetted solar companies - Infinity Energy, Skytech Solar, and SunPower by Solar Technologies. SunShares offers solar pricing at about 15 percent below the average market rate, and a 10 percent discount for battery storage for new or existing solar systems. Learn more at an upcoming webinar on Sept. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Sept, 23, from 9 to 10 a.m.; Sept. 29, from noon to 1 p.m.; or Oct. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Drive Clean Bay Area Presents National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 26 to Oct. 4
Discover the many benefits of electric cars and e-bikes. Learn about vehicle range, charging, rebates and incentives, programs for income qualified drivers, and the upcoming Drive Clean Bay Area EV Preferred Pricing Campaign. Find consumer resources to help you find the right plug-in car or bike for your budget and lifestyle. To register, visit drivecleanbayarea.org/ndew/.
Healthy Soils Webinars, Sept. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Nov. 12, 6 to 8:00 p.m.
Join StopWaste for their Healthy Soils Series, which showcases some of the practices used by StopWaste’s local farm partners. The Series includes Healthy Soils and Backyard Composting webinars, and a film screening of Symphony of the Soil followed by a discussion about carbon farming. Register for one or all three!
Nature in Our Own Backyard Photo Contest, Submissions due Oct. 26
Submit your creek, wildlife, and natural park photographs taken in Dublin between April 2019 and October 2020. Winners will receive a gift certificate from Mike’s Camera, recognition from the City, and a metal print of their photograph. Learn more about how to submit your photo entries at https://bit.ly/3k6fkZs.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off and Compost Give-Away Day, Oct. 24
A detailed flyer describing this event will be mailed to all single-family residences.
E-Waste Recycling Drop-Off, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recycle your old and broken e-waste responsibly. For a complete list of accepted items, visit recycle1234.com/certified-no-cost.
For more information on any of the Dublin Pride events, visit www.dublinprideweek.com or contact Rebecca Parnes at rebecca.parnes@dublin.ca.gov.