Nonprofit organizations interested in selling “safe and sane” fireworks in Dublin this summer need to apply by Friday, April 23.
Applications are available at the Dublin Civic Center or downloaded from the city’s website, dublin.ca.gov. Packets have also been mailed to Dublin organizations that operated fireworks booths in past years.
The city will hold a drawing on Thursday, May 6, to determine which groups will be allowed to operate booths this year. The city allows “safe and sane” fireworks to be sold from June 28 to July 5.