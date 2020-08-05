Join the City of Dublin in supporting the American Red Cross at a Community Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Dublin Library (200 Civic Plaza).
The Red Cross is currently testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies and anticipates doing so through September. While reservations are encouraged to donate, drop-ins are welcome.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at redcrossblood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While the Red Cross is testing for COVID-19 antibodies, it is not testing donors to diagnose illness. Those who feel unwell for any reason should postpone their donation.
To make a reservation, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code ‘DublinCommunity’ or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross has enhanced its sanitization process and follows social distancing rules. The staff and volunteers sanitize in between every donor. Donors must have their temperature checked upon entry, and everyone must be wearing a mask. Any ‘guests’ of donors (e.g., spouses or children) who are not donating are not allowed in the room.
Donors may streamline their donation experience by visiting
www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of the blood drive to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions.