The City of Dublin will open its Senior Center (7600 Amador Valley Blvd.) from Sunday, Sept. 27, to Tuesday, Sept. 29, noon to 8 p.m., as temperatures are expected to rise again this weekend.
Precautions will be put in place in order to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The city will be taking visitors’ temperatures and following specific cooling center guidelines as outlined by the Alameda County Public Health Department including:
Signage will be posted to inform all staff and the public that they may not enter the Cooling Center if they have a cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever; chills; muscle pain; sore throat; new loss of taste or smell; or are actively following isolation or quarantine orders.
Visitors and employees must maintain a distance of at least six feet from one another and wear a face covering while at the Cooling Center.
The facility, including restrooms, will be disinfected frequently.
Hand sanitizer or soap and water will be available for use.
The Dublin Senior Center features a lounge area, as well as a large ballroom where tables and chairs will be set up to allow visitors to spread out.