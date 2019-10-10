The upcoming retirement of Pleasanton Police Chief Dave Spiller means the city is tasked with finding a new chief to lead the department and maintain the low crime rate. City Manager Nelson Fialho will announce an interim chief in the next few weeks.
The police chief reports to Fialho and oversees a department that has a budget of about $29.6 million and employs 81 sworn officers (with four vacancies), and one Community Services Officer. According to the 2018 Pleasanton Police Department statistics report, the latest available, there were 63,998 answered calls for service that year.
Pleasanton has been ranked 19 out of 50 of 2019’s safest cities in California by SafeWise, with a reported violent crime rate of 1.17 per 1,000 residents, and a property crime rate of 19.67 per 1,000.
The chief is responsible for setting department goals, organizing and staffing the department, evaluating staff performance, directing the preparation and administration of the department budget, and ensuring regulation and policy compliance.
Obviously, the search for a new Police Chief will not be an easy task. Minimum qualifications include substantial municipal law enforcement experience in a responsible management position, thorough knowledge of municipal law enforcement principles and practices and applicable laws and regulations, general and personal management skills, strong writing and speaking skills, and the ability to maintain an effective and harmonious relationship with the community.
The candidate must also have completed a four year degree in Public Administration, or a related field, from an accredited college or university. The search for Spiller’s replacement is expected to take up to six months.
Spiller retires on Nov. 14. He has been with the department for 17 years, including serving as chief for the past eight.
“Pleasanton is a great community--a community that is very supportive of local government,” he said. “I am just pleased to have had the privilege of serving here. I am proud of the department and all that the men and women that have worked hard to accomplish so much these past years. There are really good people here that care a lot about the service they provide to this supportive community.”