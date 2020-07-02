Dog Parks Reopening
Cubby's Dog Park and the dog park at Muirwood Park have been reopened, according to the city. Pet owners are required to wear face masks, maintain 6-foot social distancing, and bring their own water and waste bags.
Emergency Rental Assistance
The Pleasanton City Council has also approved an emergency rental assistance program for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $2,500 is available to eligible Pleasanton households to pay for up to one month of delinquent rent and late fees. Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, go to https://cityservecares.org/renthelp/.
Curbside Library Pickup
The Pleasanton Library is also now offering contactless curbside pickup for library materials, including books, audiobooks, and movies reserved from the web catalog. Curbside pickup is available from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursdays.