The city has released the rebuttals to the pro and con statements that will appear on Livermore’s Nov. 3, 2020 ballot for the initiative that would change the city’s plan for downtown Livermore.
The measure is titled, "Citizens Initiative Changing Development Regulations in Downtown Livermore, and Amending Regulations to Allow Housing at the Civic Center."
Supporters of the city plan refer to theirs as the “Approved Downtown Plan;” supporters of the initiative’s alternative plan call theirs the “Central Park Plan.”
Although the same elements are shown in both plans – park, parking, hotel, retail, residential and cultural – their location, size and nature are different.
Rebuttal in Favor of Measure:
Don’t be fooled by the city’s misleading claims. Here are the facts:
FACT: City plan is not based on community input. Council spent $500,000 on outreach but ignored 75% of respondents who wanted the hotel on the west side of Livermore Avenue.
FACT: City plan has more housing downtown. It builds 130 apartments, half four stories high, in the middle of the site. Central Park Plan has 84 homes, all three-stories high, on the edge.
FACT: City plan has fake open space. It counts walkways between buildings and the Blackbox Theater site as “open space.”
FACT: City plan has no central park. Both have Stockmen’s Park but only the Central Park Plan creates a beautiful showcase Central Park. It has more park acreage and real open space.
FACT: City plan has less parking where we need it. Both plans have 577 public parking spaces, but the City plan has 316 fewer parking spaces near Livermore Avenue, where the demand is.
FACT: City plan generates less tax revenue. Independent fiscal analysis by Willdan Financial Services shows that the Central Park Plan’s upscale Westside Hotel and new retail will generate $15.04 million more tax revenues over the next 30 years than the City plan.
FACT: City plan cannot move faster. Both hotels can be completed in the same timeframe. “Years of delay” would only be caused by the City Council itself!
7,000 Livermore voters put the Central Park plan on the ballot. It’s the right choice for Livermore. Vote YES!
Rebuttal in Opposition to Initiative:
Your City Council unanimously endorses a “No” vote on this misguided initiative.
The petitioners may call their initiative a plan, but it’s only a drawing. Their initiative is not a project. The initiative doesn’t construct anything, including parking. Rather, it simply rearranges and rezones the City Plan at the expense of time and money to you, the taxpayers.
Their argument deliberately ignores the new L Street parking garage in the City Plan and falsely claims that their drawing has 316 more parking spaces. In truth, the City Approved Plan has 70 more available parking spaces than theirs. Another of their misrepresentations includes the Bankhead Plaza as part of their “three-acre” Central Park (3.32 vs 2.37 acres). The City’s Approved Plan also includes a science center and cultural amenities.
The ambiguity in the initiative will require months of additional hearings and will result in years of delays. In a professional and publicly reviewed analysis, when compared to the City’s plan, this initiative has:
Less open space
Less available parking
More delays
Greater costs, possibly requiring new taxes to pay for it.
In public hearings, your City Council listened to our community and created a balanced plan based upon what was learned from planning experts and thousands of residents.
We have all waited too long for the improvements to our downtown. Say “No” to more delays. Vote “No” on this senseless initiative.