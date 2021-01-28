PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton City Council has approved the East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) default service level of “Renewable 100” for municipal accounts, “Brilliant 100” for residential and commercial customer accounts, and “Bright Choice” for reduced-rate medical baseline programs.
The council said the service levels would provide residents with 100% carbon-free electricity with no change to their utility bills.
The CARE/FERA/Medical Baseline accounts will see save an additional 1% under the default service plan. All other customers rates will be the same under the default service plan. The rollout of EBCE will help the City achieve its CAP 2.0 2030 and 2045 reduction targets approved by Council in October 2020.
In 2019, Pleasanton joined EBCE, a nonprofit agency providing electricity from clean and renewable sources to cities in Alameda and San Joaquin counties.
Pacific Gas and Electric continues to maintain the grid and manage billing, while delivering EBCE power.
Pleasanton residents, businesses and municipal accounts will begin receiving EBCE electricity in April. Customers may opt for a lower or higher level of service, or choose to opt out of EBCE entirely and continue purchasing power directly from PG&E. Residential and business customers will receive more information about their options in the coming weeks.
Mayor Karla Brown said initiating EBCE service is a step toward the city achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and being carbon neutral by 2045.