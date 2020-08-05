The City of Pleasanton is adhering to the Alameda County Public Health Department's order to shelter in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
While the order is in effect, most of the city's Permit Center services are being conducted online and by phone, and through in-person appointments for select limited services.
All construction projects are subject to safety protocols included in the Alameda County Order of the Health Officer No. 20-10 dated April 29, 2020. Please review the Appendix B-1 for small construction project safety protocol or Appendix B-2 for large construction project safety protocol. Complete a COVID-19 Construction Project Safety Certification form and post at the job site.
Staff are only accepting digital building permit applications during this time. No paper submittals will be accepted. They plan to check electronically and route electronic plans to the plan checkers and consultants for review. To check the status of a permit, visit www.pleasantonpermits.com.
To apply for a permit, visit the updated Electronic Building Plan Check Submittal page for more information and to submit. Allow five business days for processing and for staff to contact you regarding your submittal. Staff is available to answer building-related questions via phone, email or by appointment at 925-931-5300 or buildingdivision@cityofpleasantonca.gov.
Inspection requests can be done online at www.pleasantonpermits.com or by calling 925-931-5300, option 1. Inspections may be conducted through a video session on your smart phone or tablet at the job site. You will be contacted the morning of your inspection to coordinate the time of your inspection. All construction safety protocols must be in place and a signed COVID-19 Construction Project Safety Certification form provided to our inspector prior to the inspection.
Staff is only accepting electronic planning applications during this time. No paper submittals will be accepted. Visit the Electronic Planning Submittal page for more information and instructions. Officials are available to answer zoning, land use and development questions via phone, email or by appointment at 925-437-4009 or pod@cityofpleasantonca.gov.
Staff is only accepting electronic encroachment permit submittals and heritage tree removal applications via email or by appointment. They are available to answer questions via phone, email or by appointment at 925-437-4005 or eod@cityofpleasantonca.gov (engineer on duty); or 925-931-5672 or 925-931-5514 (landscape architecture).
The Permit Center is now providing limited in-person appointments for select services. Online and phone services will continue to be available. Visit the Permit Center for details and included services.