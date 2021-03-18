Dublin has launched a program to teach community members about emergency preparedness and provide them with basic response skills needed to assist their neighbors and other members of the community following a disaster.
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs are a national initiative organized under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Alameda County Fire Department will serve as lead coordinator for the Dublin CERT.
The free program is open to Dublin residents who are 18 years or older, or 14- to 17-year-olds with approval of a parent or guardian.
Participants will learn about basic disaster response including emergency preparation, team organization, medical operations, fire safety, utility control, search and rescue, and disaster psychology. Initial classes will be taught online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with hands-on skills classes scheduled later.
To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/o/alameda-county-fire-department-1734344016