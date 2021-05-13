PLEASANTON — The city council has unanimously approved the reinstatement of a transportation fee to help fund over $27 million in projects along the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ).
In May 2018, the council adopted the JDEDZ, but the accompanying transportation fees were rescinded in October 2018 as a result of additional environmental reviews. The reviews have since been completed and approved.
“The primary subject (tonight) is the creation of the JDEDZ fee as a way these improvements will be financed,” said Pleasanton City Manager Brian Nolan during the May 4 public hearing. “The JDEDZ is just shy of 40 acres located north of Stoneridge Drive on the east side of Johnson Drive.”
Expected development in the zone area includes the new Costco store, additional retail construction and two hotels. Tharaldson Hospitality, a hotel developer and property owner in the JDEDZ, is building two hotels with a maximum of 231 rooms on two sites totaling approximately 5 acres. The hotels are expected to be completed by 2022; Costco by 2023.
The reason for the fee said Nolan is to create sales tax revenue for the area and to replenish city coffers depleted by the transportation projects. The fee will be allocated to businesses within the JDEDZ based on percentage of daily trips the businesses generate, among other items.
“The whole purpose is to spur investment of underutilized land for the purpose of increasing tax revenue to the city by $2.8 million a year once the project is built out,” said Nolan.
In order to accommodate the current and the anticipated increased traffic that the JDEDZ will create at full buildout, five projects need to be completed.
Funding for these projects will come from the council’s allocation of a $5.2 million grant the city will receive from the Alameda County Transportation Commission; $5.2 million from transportation impact fees; $6.79 million through the city's shared sales tax with Costco; a $1.8 million city cash contribution; and a $8.5 million cash contribution from Costco.
The projects and costs include a traffic signal at Commerce and Johnson drives at a cost of $940,000; a traffic light at Owens Drive north of Johnson Drive for $927,000; the widening of Johnson Drive from two lanes to four lanes all the way up to Commerce Circle for $8.1 million; and the widening of Stoneridge Drive near Johnson Drive, as a way to get into the economic development zone, at a cost of $7.2 million. The final project — the only one that can use traffic impact fees the city has been collecting for 20 years — is the widening of westbound Stoneridge Drive from three lanes to four lanes. The new lane would go onto I-680 north for a cost of $10 million.
“The goal of the fee is to recover the city’s investment from non-Costco development and to recoup the sales tax sharing loan, as well as the city’s cash contribution,” said Tina Olson, Pleasanton’s director of finance.
There will be a second reading of the ordinance at the next council meeting on May 18. If adopted, the fee will go into effect 60 days later.
For additional information, visit www.cityofpleasantonca.primegov.com.