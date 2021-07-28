DUBLIN — The city council approved two new small business grant programs to assist local establishments as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
In a unanimous vote at its regular meeting on July 20, the council implemented the Commercial Rent Relief (CRR) and Outdoor Operations grants. Each program will provide up to $10,000 to 100 commercial tenants for temporary assistance and $50,000 for permanent upgrades.
“Over the past few months, staff has continued to do outreach to businesses and landlords in Dublin, holding roundtable discussions with property managers, landlords, restaurants and small businesses,” said Hazel Weatherford, economic development director. “As is the case with a majority of our outreach, staff continues to hear that rent relief is the top priority for our small businesses, who continue to struggle to catch up on past rent due to the temporary closures and/or limited service many of them experienced over the past 16 months.”
The CRR is available to business owners who are at least $10,000 in rent arrears. The monies will be paid directly to the landlords, who must agree to continue to lease space to tenants through 2021; hold off on any eviction proceedings; and forgive the $10,000 from their tenants’ outstanding balances. The program is open to all eligible businesses with an emphasis placed on restaurants, retail and personal service establishments.
The Outdoor Operations Grant Program will provide approximately $235,000 to help local eating establishments and retailers in Dublin looking to provide an outdoor area for dining or shopping. The program will reimburse a variety of eligible expenses related to long-term temporary or permanent outdoor operations incurred by the business. “Long-term temporary” is considered outdoor seating that is permitted until Sept. 30, 2022; “permanent outdoor operations” applies to outdoor seating that would extend beyond the Sept. 30, 2022 timeframe in perpetuity.
For both programs, eligible restaurant or retail businesses must have a physical location in the city and a business license in good standing.
The council approved an earlier small business relief package in August and December 2020, which supplied over $1 million in loan support to the business community. This time around, the emphasis remained on small business recovery, but with an additional push toward rent relief.
“Commercial rent relief is one of the gaps that has not really been addressed at the state and federal level,” said Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai. “When you hear from some of these small businesses … there was just not any relief there for rent, and in many cases, it’s the difference between them being able to stay open or not. We want to see our businesses continue to be successful as we reopen. I am very supportive of that.”
The application process begins on Friday, July 30, and will close on Friday, Aug. 13. Funds will be dispersed toward the end of August.
For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.