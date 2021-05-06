DUBLIN — The police department is now offering free trigger locks to all local owners of firearms.
The city rolled out the free trigger-lock program in early April; to date, the police department has given away 35 gun locks. The locks were paid for with city funds and a donation from the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project Child Safe.
“It's been very successful so far,” said Sgt. Nate Schmidt, public information officer for the Dublin Police Department. “We bought about 200 to start and will keep moving forward with the program. I think it is an important one.”
The program is an extension of Dublin’s new gun safety regulations, which the city council unanimously adopted in December. The ordinance requires all local gun owners to store their firearms in a locked container or to secure them with a trigger lock. The provision aims to prevent the unintentional or intentional injury and death of minors, while helping to stop gun suicides and deter firearm theft.
The ordinance piggybacks on the state’s current laws that require gun owners to secure their weapons if they live in a household with small children or someone with a criminal record. Peace officers and those in compliance with all applicable state laws are exempt from the ordinance. Dublin joins 22 other California cities that have initiated the gun ordinance in recent years, including Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco and Moraga.
“We are just expanding this (current) law and applying it to all households,” said Dublin City Manager Linda Wilson during the council’s Dec. 1 meeting.
At the same meeting, Mayor Melissa Hernandez—who was a councilmember at the time—suggested the council take the initiative one step further by acquiring trigger locks for free distribution to those who need them.
“I feel we should move a little bit more toward not just saying it, but doing something,” said Hernandez.
A 2016 study of gun owners published in the American Journal of Public Health found that an estimated 54% of gun owners do not lock up all their firearms or store them trigger-locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition. In 2020, there were 236 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 102 deaths and 141 injuries nationally and seven unintentional shootings. A 2010 study in the journal “Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior” found that over 80% of children (18 years or younger) who died by gun suicide used a gun belonging to a family member. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 637 children die by gun suicide each year on average.
“It's not about taking gun rights away from people,” said Hernandez of the storage ordinance. “It's about educating and making sure we do our part by having awareness out there.”
Residents can pick up a free trigger lock at the Dublin Police Services, 6361 Clark Ave.