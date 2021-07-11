Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, has endorsed Terry Wiley for Alameda County district attorney, according to a campaign announcement.
Wiley, a 30-year veteran with the county district attorney’s office, currently heads the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He is the first candidate to declare for the office since District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced in May that she would not seek reelection in 2022.
In addition to the family of George Floyd, Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, killed in her apartment by police during a drug raid in March 2020, and Trayvon Martin, who was killed during a scuffle with George Zimmerman in 2012.
Floyd died last spring as he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, was convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
In his endorsement, Crump said, “As a career prosecutor, [Wiley] has a consistent record of working collaboratively with underserved communities of color to foster greater trust and fairness. He has a long record of holding the police accountable for misconduct. Terry Wiley is the right person at the right time to lead the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.”