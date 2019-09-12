Coastal Cleanup Day is on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. All are welcome to be part of the solution and join tens of thousands of fellow volunteers to help remove trash from California beaches and inland waterways.
The vast majority of debris found in the ocean—up to 80%—originates inland. Litter is carried by rainwater, street runoff and wind into storm drains. From there it reaches creeks, the Bay and the ocean, generally without any treatment. Collecting litter on land, even far from waterways, is critical to helping prevent ocean pollution.
The Clean Water Program reaches out to residents and businesses throughout the county, helping people understand the importance of clean and healthy waterways, and what roles people play in protecting local creeks, wetlands and the Bay. The Program inspires residents to do their part to prevent water pollution during their everyday activities. It helps business owners and managers understand water pollution prevention regulations that affect them, and adopt best practices to stay in compliance.
Made up of agencies from around Alameda County, the Clean Water Program has been working since 1991 to facilitate local compliance with the Federal Clean Water Act. Member agencies include the cities of Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, Dublin, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Newark, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro and Union City, the County of Alameda, the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, and the Zone 7 Water Agency.
Living Arroyos is a multi-agency partnership to renew and enhance the urban streams and streamside habitats of the Livermore-Amador valley, while continuing to protect drinking water supplies and prevent catastrophic flooding. The program relies on the support and participation of the community to create beautiful, safe, natural areas that serve the needs of people and other living things. Please join us at one of our community workdays as we rebuild our urban streams from the ground up.
To find local areas where people can volunteer, visit www.cleanwaterprogram.org and www.livingarroyos.org.