Joya's Steam House Coffee & Kava Bar, 1935 Second St., Livermore, will host a debate on Thursday, June 30, over the proposed development of 130 affordable housing units in the downtown area.
The city has reached an agreement with Eden Housing in Hayward to develop and manage the housing project. However, a group known as Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) wants the project moved to a different location.
According to organizers, representatives from SLD declined to participate in the debate, so its side will be represented by reading from letters to the editor, public statements, and advertisements. Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner will represent the city and respond, debate style, to the SLD statements.
Dubbed the “Eden Housing Debate,” the program will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be streamed over Zoom.
As a proxy for SLD's direct participation, excerpts from SLD letters to the editor, statements, and advertisements related to Eden Housing will be presented during the event. Mayor Woerner will respond to SLD's position in a simulated debate format.
Contact davidjonas@comcast.net to request the Zoom details or with any questions.