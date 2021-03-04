PLEASANTON — The planning commission recently reviewed a preliminary application to construct 11 two-story townhomes on the corner of First Street and Vineyard Avenue.
No affordable housing units have been proposed for this project.
The workshop, held on Feb. 24, was the commission’s first look at a proposal by the longtime property owners and applicants, Safreno Family Living Trust.
Commissioners Herb Ritter and Matt Gaidos recused themselves from the discussion because each lives in close proximity to the proposed project. The three remaining commissioners were supportive of the project, assuming the modifications are provided. The amended project is expected to return to the commission for final approval at a future date.
The applicant’s plan includes the demolition of an existing Shell service station and single-family dwelling, along with the construction of 11 new attached townhomes in two buildings, with associated site improvements. Accessed from First Street, the project will house seven units; from Vineyard Avenue, the remaining four units will be located.
“I like the use of the project. It is going to be an improvement,” said Commissioner Greg O’Connor.
The proposed properties at 4212 and 4226 First Street are located on the east corner of First Street and Vineyard Avenue. The townhomes will be of a craftsman-style design, comprising three- and four-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,545 to 2,405 square feet (excluding garages). Each unit will have a two-car garage, but there will be no on-street parking for guests. The buildings will share a private driveway with decorative pavers at each entry. A pedestrian pathway would also extend from First Street through the center of the site to each individual unit entry.
To the west of the proposed project site, across First Street, is the Pleasant Plaza commercial shopping center. Diagonally opposite, at the corner of Ray Street and Vineyard Avenue, is another gas station. Along the east side of First Street to the north and south, and to the east, are a variety of single-family and multi-family residential properties.
The Shell service station, which has occupied the property since 1966 and whose demolition is part of the project, was removed of contaminants in 2015. Aaron O’Brien, president of Tamalpais Environmental, addressed the remaining protocols for the project.
“We have been doing oversight over the past 10 years (on the property) as the family has always considered this as a longer-term future site,” said O’Brien. “We have been a thorn in the side of Shell, who has made it as clean as possible and will continue to do so as needed. This is a very low-risk project … all of the locations (were tested), and in terms of long-term risk and vapor intrusion, it was undetectable in all locations.”
Resident Joanie Fields who lives on Walnut Drive, aka Candy Cane Lane off Ray Street, had some issues with the proposed project.
“I have concerns about fire trucks being able to get in … and where are the facilities for families wanting to barbecue?” she said. “Can they do it on their decks? (I think) the quality of life needs to be looked at a bit.”
Lauri Moffet-Fehlbe, speaking for the applicant, said the project meets fire requirement guidelines and requirements. Addressing the open space for outdoor activities and barbecues, Moffet-Fehlbe said there is sufficient space for residents to utilize their decks and front porches for gatherings.
“It’s a very prevalent lifestyle for busy folks with busy lifestyles,” she said.
The commissioners generally agreed with the initial proposal, advocating for additional accommodations for a turnaround area and guest parking, along with enhanced landscaping and possible increased separation between the buildings.
“I think this project is more in keeping with the east side, and architecturally, it’s in keeping (as well),” said Chairman Justin Brown. “I do think you will do an appropriate job with the conversion of the gas station. And with certain accommodations, I believe we are looking at a good project.”
