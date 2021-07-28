Alameda County — Wildlife researchers in Alameda County hope to utilize data collected to acquire contiguous lands for animal crossings along I-580, but the next hurdle will be to build trust with private landowners.
At its recent July 16 meeting, the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) received an update from Dr. Fraser Shilling, director of UC Davis Road Ecology Center, and Katherine Boxer, Alameda County Resource Conservation District (ACRCD) chief executive officer. The experts detailed the areas of study along I-580 where wild animals have been detected using camera traps, scat and track monitoring, and roadkill.
The overarching purpose of the research project is to acquire land and establish crossings over and under I-580 to help ensure connectivity. The crossings would allow the animals to get safely from one side of the freeway to the other.
“Most of the areas to the north rely on one or two locations near the 580 for wildlife movement, and these are not necessarily protected,” said Shilling. “One of them does have a park, but the park is surrounded by potentially developable land, so this is really a severe pinch point for all the East Bay hills and definitely a concern for East Bay Regional Parks.”
Cameras are already set up on some public land. The current study area and camera locations include eastern Alameda County (5 cameras), the I-580 underpass near Greenville Road in Livermore (5 cameras), regions north and south of the Contra Costa Water District (8 cameras), and StopWaste in Livermore (5 cameras).
But outreach to property owners requesting access to place cameras on privately owned land in the region has proven challenging. District 1 Chief of Staff Shawn Wilson said during the meeting that attempts to reach property owners have been unsuccessful. He hoped to get the word out about the importance of monitoring wildlife.
Karen Sweet, a landowner and founding member of the California Rangeland Trust, offered her perspective.
“I think there are mixed reasons why people don’t want to participate, but it might be because people don’t know who the ACRCD is,” she said.
Sweet said ranchers historically have worried that the presence of endangered species would result in a loss of control over their land.
“People misunderstand what the law is, so there could be a lack of information and understanding,” Sweet continued. “I think it’s generally a misunderstanding of what easements could provide them and also if anyone uses the word ‘acquisition,’ landowners think the government will come in with eminent domain if animals are found.”
Sweet further surmised that those living in the country might take issue with the government spending funds on an animal highway when their rural roads are already congested with commuters hoping to bypass freeway traffic.
While ALOSC panelist Dick Schneider agreed with Sweet’s assessment of possible eminent domain concerns, he noted that there’s a requirement by law to mitigate environmental impacts of traffic and road construction.
“Conservatives might not like that the government is spending money to mitigate harm to the natural environment, but that’s the law,” he said.
He pointed out that the committee could incentivize participation through a Payments for Ecosystem Services (PES) system, which offers funds to landowners in exchange for using their land for an ecological service. The ALOSC would pay landowners to allow scientists to place cameras on their properties.
“We need to communicate that we’re not here to take your land away,” he continued. “We’re here to pay to keep it in good shape for animals and plants.”
Schneider further noted that the ALOSC does not aim to be part of any involuntary land acquisition.
“When the Altamont Committee first got going, the park district came to us and asked for money to buy some land by Brushy Peak that the park district wanted to condemn to make it part of the park, and we said no — we will not give any of our money unless the landowner is agreeable,” Schneider said. “We will not be part of eminent domain, because we don’t want the landowners to feel that we’re targeting them in a bad way. Our intentions are not to restrict what people do. This is all voluntary, and they can be paid to protect and make money off the land in a way that they’re not making now.”