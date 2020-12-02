REGIONAL — The Dublin Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a virtual sendoff to Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who will soon retire after 24 years of public service.
The chamber event took place Nov. 24 with members of the public and officials from the city, county and state in attendance.
“I've known Scott for over 25 years, both as a fellow elected official and a friend,” said Guy Houston, a former Dublin mayor. “Being a county supervisor is not an easy job. The push and pulls of your time and energy is incredible. Scott has become well known as a real champion for transportation, but it does not end there. He has been a leader in agriculture, health care, energy and public safety, just to name a few. And Scott is diligent in figuring out a way how to make it all happen. He's (been) successful for his district and for Alameda County.”
Haggerty was first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in November 1996. Over the years, he worked toward improving transportation throughout the region. He played a key role in an ongoing effort to extend Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) to San Jose.
Supervisor Haggerty participated on various boards and commissions with a focus on regional transportation and infrastructure.
Appointed by former Gov. Pete Wilson, Haggerty formerly served on the California State Seismic Safety Commission and on the board of the East Bay Regional Communications System Authority (EBRCSA). He worked to provide a fully interoperable communications system to all public agencies within Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Haggerty previously chaired the Alameda County Board of Supervisors Public Protection Committee, remaining active in paramedic and trauma issues throughout his career.
“I just want to say thank you for all your hard work and wish you well in your retirement,” said former State Assembly member Catherine Baker during the meeting. “My family and I have been your constituents for over 20 years since we first moved to the Tri-Valley, and we have seen the product of your hard work around us every single day.”
Baker further thanked Haggerty for working toward regional transportation solutions — such as Valley Link and Dublin’s autonomous shuttles — and enhancing the safety on Patterson Pass.
“All of that hard work may not get the headlines every day, but it was an honor to get to work with you on them. I'm grateful for it,” Baker continued. “Wish you well in your next adventure; you deserve it.”
Haggerty credited his staff, colleagues and constituents for their work and support over the years.
“I'm humbled, you know. I wanted to be a good county supervisor,” he said. “Back when I was 12 years old, and I was scraping gum off the sidewalk at the Fremont hub, I wanted to be the best gum scraper there was in town, too. It's just kind of been in my DNA, and I had somebody tell me once they were so proud of how hard I work.”
Haggerty noted that listening to constituents speak during public meetings was humbling. He thanked them for sharing their perspectives. He further recalled his happiness when cutting the ribbon at the housing development for the Dublin military base.
“There wasn't a path to get that done, but we figured out a way,” Haggerty continued. “I remember the day we cut the ribbon, standing up there able to say, ‘We did it’ … It was really a hard-fought battle. We've had a lot of wins.”
To view the video of the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3m1zi90.