Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Trustee Catherine Kuo was struck and killed by a car Wednesday as she stood outside Fallon Middle School, where she had volunteered for a food distribution, police and district officials said.
Kuo, 48, who was elected to her Area 3 seat in November 2019, died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where she was taken following the 11:45 a.m. crash.
“What I must share with you is almost beyond comprehension,” DUSD Interim Superintendent Daniel R. Moirao said in a statement issued to the “Dublin community. “I’m struggling with the reality of what has transpired. This is a tragedy beyond words.”
According to police, Kuo was standing at the rear of a car outside the school at 3601 Kohnen Way when another vehicle struck her from behind, pinning her between them.
Kuo was a wife and mother of two children.
“Our heart goes out to Catherine’s family and friends,” Moirao said. “We can’t begin to fathom the impact of this loss to you. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul and time to our community.”
Kuo emphasized her volunteer work in her children’s elementary and middle schools when she ran for the board. During her campaign, she promised to ensure the completion of the second comprehensive high school, make sure limited funds were effectively distributed to benefit all of the district’s students, and focus on school safety procedures.
Kuo received 76% of the vote in the special election to defeat Malcolm Norrington, a vice principal at Foothill High School in Pleasanton. The seat became open when trustee Dan Cunningham resigned.
“Catherine had a lightness about her, a comforting manner that helped people feel at ease,” Moirao said. “She was friendly, nurturing, kind and generous. We were lucky to have known her and will miss her more than words can express.”
Kuo made her presence felt the night she was sworn in, casting the deciding votes to give the board presidency to east-sider Dan Cherrier and retain west-sider Megan Rouse as vice president.
Kuo said she hoped her votes were a way to “get a new perspective for the board” with Cherrier as the new president, while keeping Rouse’s experience.
Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said the cause of the crash was under investigation, but alcohol and drugs did not appear to play a role. Police did not identify the driver.
“Dublin Police Services sends its deepest condolences to Mrs. Kuo’s family, friends and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” Schmidt said.
Kuo’s death prompted immediate expressions of sympathy on social media.
“So, so heartbreaking,” Catharine Baker, a Dublin resident who serves on the California Fair Political Practices Commission, wrote on Facebook. “She was such a good person, dedicated parent and thoughtful community leader working for the good of our families. Just heartbreaking. Praying for her family and our community.”
On March 19, Kuo wrote on Facebook that it was wonderful “seeing our little kinder students line up for in-person school!”
“I know the last month has been really hard, for many reasons and not everything was perfect, but to see these beautiful children, so excited, smiling, a little nervous, but so happy was a joy,” Kuo said. “Thank you so much to our site staff, principals and teachers as well as all the staff behind the scenes who worked hard to welcome our kids back into their classrooms.”
On Monday, Kuo said she was “so honored” to join fellow Tri-Valley Asian-American Pacific Islander elected officials and leaders in issuing a statement against growing attacks against the community.
Tuesday, in her last post, she shared a prayer by a writer calling for an end to anti-Asian violence.
“This is really it,” Kuo wrote. “We are speaking out to protect our elderly and our women.”