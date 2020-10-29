Sabrina Farrell, assistant Alameda County district attorney and executive director of the Alameda County Family Justice Center, will discuss domestic violence on the next edition of “Justice for All.”
“Justice for All,” hosted by Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, is produced by Tri-Valley Community Television and is broadcast on Comcast Channel 30 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and can also be viewed at www.tv30.org. Check the website for times and dates.
Created in 2004, the Alameda County Family Justice Center in Oakland brings together more than 30 agencies and programs that provide services for individuals and families who have been the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse, and stalking. It also provides access to an additional offsite agencies and programs.
"Now a victim can go to one building, one place, and have all their needs addressed,” O’Malley said. “It’s been a very important component of what we do and how we were able to operate.”
Born in Trinidad, Farrell came to the U.S. as a teenager with her West Indian parents. She attended high school in Oakland and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies with a minor in education from the University of California, Berkeley.
She pursued her law degree while working as a teacher for the Oakland Unified School District. She graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2000, when she joined the Alameda County district attorney’s office.