For several years the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Livermore facility of Sandia National Laboratories have been sharing the costs of providing shuttle services for its employees.
The shuttle service is operated by LLNL Fleet Management, and provides incidental use of on-site taxis between the Vasco ACE (Altamont Corridor Express) train parking lot and LLNL. Each shuttle has a transport capacity of between 18 and 24 passengers. Two LLNL shuttles are used in the morning for pick-ups at the Vasco ACE station, and two shuttles are used in the evening to transport employees back to the station for their trips home.
Due to recent contract and budget constraints, Sandia will no longer be able to participate in this complimentary service for its employees and contractors, including incidental service for residents who commute from San Joaquin County via the ACE train.
Paul Rhien, Corporate Communication Specialist for Sandia Labs, concedes that commuting is a challenge in the Bay Area, but that Sandia is very supportive of its employees and is “actively exploring other transportation and commuter assistance resources for our workforce.” Sandia is “committed to supporting alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle commuting, including mass transit, carpooling and bicycling,” he added.
The ACE train, which is owned and operated by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), provides passenger rail services from the Central Valley to the Silicon Valley. The ACE train operates weekdays, with stations in San Joaquin, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties. Between the Vasco and Livermore stations, the monthly average for San Joaquin passengers commuting to Livermore is approximately 12,250.
The SJRRC has no contractual or fiscal involvement in the discontinuance of services, and it is unknown how many of Sandia’s approximately 1,000 employees will be affected.