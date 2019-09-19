The City of Livermore has been having problems with its communication services since Aug. 27 due to a computer virus that infiltrated City Hall’s email system. It resulted in unauthorized emails being sent to people from city staff accounts.
Since the incident, city officials have been working with the California Office of Energy Services and Alameda County to restore services.
The City Council and Livermore Police held a closed-door meeting Monday evening to address the “threat to public services or facilities.”
As the city continues its efforts to resolve the problem, IT services are gradually being restored. The phones and voicemail systems were working intermittently at press time Tuesday evening. The city’s email was still inaccessible.