ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — Zone 7 Water Agency has taken steps to purchase water from the Mojave Water Agency (MWA) in San Bernardino County, a move that could save Zone 7 customers from mandatory water conservation and keep them in the voluntary category instead.
At its April 21 meeting, the board unanimously authorized General Manager Valerie Pryor to negotiate for up to 4,490 acre feet (AF) of MWA water. An acre foot is the amount of water that covers 1 acre to a depth of 1 foot. It can support the needs of two typical households annually. The 4,490 AF being negotiated with MWA would serve 8,980 households annually.
Zone 7 would pay $850 per AF and an additional $70 per AF for transporting the water, which would be transferred from the Delta.
According to Assistant Manager and Treasurer Oborn Solitei, Zone 7 has the necessary funds budgeted and in its coffers, as part of a projected surplus for the current July 1, 2021, fiscal year. Solitei added that while some adjustments can be made to the current budget this summer, “the money definitely is there.”
Amparo Flores, Zone 7 manager of Integrated Planning, delivered part of the staff presentation and said the MWA price is higher than water Zone 7 previously purchased from Napa at $225 per AF. She noted that other prices are coming in higher now, as the drought becomes worse.
Zone 7 Board President Olivia Sanwong praised the agency’s Integrated Planning section for being the first and only staff to approach MWA, which is located in the town of Apple Valley, known for its ranches and scenic locations for filming movies.
Special Grant Money This Year Only
The board received good financial news from its Sacramento lobbyist, Jack Gualco, who talked about $2 billion that the state has made available for water projects until the end of 2021, when the program sunsets.
Zone 7 can now apply for grants from that funding. The endorsements for obtaining a grant “must be positive, without any opposition language,” said Pryor, who already has had a look at the option.
The money can also be used in conjunction with other funding sources, such as Proposition 1, the $7.5 billion general obligation bond passed by voters in 2014. It covers such things as drought preparedness, water recycling and safe drinking water.
Board OKs Zone 7 Look at RO
The board voted unanimously to have Zone 7 coordinate the studies necessary for increasing the diversity of its water portfolio.
The issue came to a head at a meeting of the Pleasanton City Council Feb. 2, when that body voted 3-2 to oppose one of the options, the treatment of wastewater through Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes. The council majority — Mayor Karla Brown, and Councilmembers Julie Testa and Valerie Arkin — voted not to have Pleasanton back discussions about RO as one of the options in the future portfolio.
The Pleasanton General Plan cites opposition to RO, as documented in Measure J, an advisory vote taken in 2000. The vote was a response to Dublin San Ramon Services District’s (DSRSD) proposed RO plant that would filter water and put it in Pleasanton’s underground basin for five years, where it theoretically would be safe to drink. Some 72% of voters opposed the DSRSD plan at the time.
At the April 21 Zone 7 meeting, directors including Sanwong and Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes, both from Pleasanton, said much of the population of Pleasanton has turned over since then. They questioned the use of old data and said all options should be on the table. Both said they don’t know how they feel about RO, and it’s premature to talk about it.
Brown said that if Pleasanton residents have changed their minds about RO, she has not seen it; no one has started a petition for having another vote on RO as an option, and no one has campaigned for office favoring RO.
In the meantime, Pleasanton continues to devote its money to eradicating chemical contaminants, like Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), from city wells.
The board also learned at the April 21 meeting that water rates would finance most of the water portfolio alternatives. However, RO would be a new source of water, paid for by connection fees from developers.
“That might put us sideways with developers,” said director Dennis Gambs.