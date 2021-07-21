LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Board of Trustees recently received an update on the progress of Measure J construction.
The district completed a variety of projects with $157 million of a $245 million bond — passed by voters in 2016 — and more are slated for the coming months.
At Livermore High School (LHS), work has begun on a new athletic and aquatic complex. The sports facility is scheduled for completion next summer, with the pool ready the following year.
Bond Program Director Kim McNeely said the project is currently ahead of schedule, with a budget of $57.5 million. The 49,000-square-foot, two-story sports facility will include a main gym and a practice gym. There will also be locker rooms, a weight facility, dance studio, PE classrooms and team rooms.
Once the new gyms are completed, the existing gym will be demolished to make room for the new aquatic facility, with a 12-lane competition swimming pool and aquatic building.
LHS Principal Helen Gladden said it’s a great time to be a Livermore High Cowboy.
“Livermore High School is grateful to the community of Livermore for the passing of Measure J, which is bringing many improvements to schools throughout our district,” Gladden said. “At Livermore High, great improvements were made to our outdoor stadium, and we are now witnessing construction of our new, impressive athletic complex building. Each day brings new excitement as we watch the building evolve.”
In January, Granada High School (GHS) announced the completion of its athletic and aquatic renovation project following two years of construction. In addition to a new pool and two sand volleyball courts, the project added a new classroom building with a weight room, PE classroom, wrestling area and dance studio. The new facilities provide for a wider range of activities and instruction, giving staff and students much-needed resources to maintain the high standards of education and competition the school has always offered.
“Thanks to the support of our community, we now have athletic facilities that match the quality of the programs themselves,” said GHS Principal Matthew Hart. “I can’t wait for everyone to be able to come back and enjoy the new building and pool and benefit from everything they enable us to offer."
The district’s high schools are not the only campuses receiving a facelift. East Avenue Middle School saw the completion of a new classroom building earlier this year, ahead of schedule and within the $15.6 million budget. The building includes 24,000 square feet of space with 16 classrooms. New restrooms for staff and students were installed, as well as an infrastructure upgrade with new electrical service. A student courtyard will be open for use this fall. Also, new outdoor learning and dining spaces have been created, the PE area has been renovated and a new drop-off and entry area has been constructed.
At Joe Michell TK-8 School, students have been watching the construction of a new classroom building, gym and parking lot. The $37 million project is currently ahead of schedule; the classrooms and gym will be ready for use this fall. The parking lot and drop-off area will be open sometime next year. The new classroom building is 24,800 square feet and includes 15 classrooms. The new gym building will have 11,300 square feet with locker rooms, a music classroom, a maker space and an outdoor amphitheater. This campus also received an infrastructure upgrade with new electrical service.
For more information on Measure J, visit https://www.livermoreschools.org/.