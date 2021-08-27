A detour on the Iron Horse Trail between Dougherty Road and the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station will likely be in place at least through next September to accommodate construction for three different projects.
The detour will bypass ongoing work at Don Biddle Community Park, the Iron Horse Trail Dublin Boulevard crossing, and the Iron Horse Trail Scarlett Drive extension.
“We are excited to see these long-awaited capital projects take shape, bringing us closer to experiencing an improved transportation corridor along Iron Horse Trail and Dublin Boulevard along with a new recreation space for the community,” said Alex Eisenhart, communications analyst for the City of Dublin. “While detours like this are never convenient, we are taking measures to efficiently consolidate construction within the projected timeline of the trail segment closure.”
Don Biddle Community Park’s completion is expected late next year. The park will be centrally located on a portion of the former Camp Parks Army Base. It will include an array of amenities, such as athletic courts, playgrounds, public art, veterans’ art and a picnic area. Named for former Dublin Vice Mayor Don Biddle – who served the community for more than four decades – the 30-acre park will cost approximately $24.8 million.
The Dublin Boulevard crossing project will construct a pedestrian and bicycle free-span bridge, allowing trail users to safely cross multiple lanes of traffic. One side of the bridge will be on the north side of Dublin Boulevard within Don Biddle Park, and the other side will be on the south side within the Iron Horse Trail right-of-way. The project, which has $11.6 million price tag, is fully funded with a combination of Measure B/BB funds, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Transportation Fund for Clean Air, and BART’s Measure RR. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion late next year.
The Scarlett Drive project will widen and extend the existing road from Dougherty Road to Dublin Boulevard, creating a new section of the Iron Horse Trail. This project will improve connectivity to the East Dublin BART Station and alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Dougherty Road. It is expected to cost $6.77 million.