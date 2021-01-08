UPDATE: The Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) issued a press release Friday, Jan. 8, indicating the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order will remain in effect until lifted by the state.
The state is expected to provide an update on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Alameda County is part of the Bay Area Region and intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has steadily declined over the past several weeks. The current 3.5% ICU bed capacity is a strong indication that the state will extend the order past the three-week minimum time period.
For the order to be lifted, the state’s projections must show that the region is expected to meet or exceed 15% ICU capacity in the next four weeks.
“We cannot communicate next steps until the state formally announces our region’s status,” wrote Neetu Balram, ACPHD public information manager, in the release. “We are experiencing the biggest surge of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Please stay home. Wear a mask if you must leave for essential activities.”
______________________________________________________________
California's COVID-19 stay-at-home order for the Bay Area is likely going to continue beyond Friday, an Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) official said Tuesday.
Will remain under the order until at least Friday Jan. 8 with potential to extend depending on four-week intensive care unit (ICU) capacity projections.
"My best guess is it will be continued," county Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss told the county's Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Once a region's four-week ICU projection shows a capacity of greater than or equal to 15%, the order will be lifted for that area. The ICU bed capacity reported last in the Bay Area was 7.4 percent on Jan. 6.
But Moss said hopefully it will just be days later when the stay-at-home order is lifted. The order must be lifted for the Bay Area as a whole and whether it is lifted is based on the availability of intensive care beds in the region.
As of Thursday, Alameda County has seen 56,197 cases and 697 deaths, according to the county health department.
In California as of Jan. 6, the most recent numbers available, there have been more than 2.5 million cases and 28,045 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were 583 new reported deaths from the virus in California on Wednesday, about a 2% increase from the day prior.
