Corporate members of the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation (VCCF) voted 160 to 13 last month to approve the merger of VCCF with Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare (SHC-VC).
Earlier this year, the governing bodies of the two health care organizations voted unanimously to move forward with the merger, pending VCCF corporate member approval.
With the merger, VCCF health care accounts will be transferred to SHC-VC.
The Stanford University Office of Medical Center Development will assume VCCF’s former fundraising mission, with a team dedicated to SHC-VC.
SHC-VC will also create a Community Advisory and Relations Board (CARB) to solicit input in meeting community needs and expectations.
In an interview prior to the corporate member vote, Rick Shumway, president and CEO at SHC-VC, said the merger would provide the community with access to additional resources.
“The Medical Center Development team at Stanford is exceptionally robust,” Shumway said. “We’re going to bring additional support and resources into our community around philanthropic and development activities for the hospital.”
When ValleyCare affiliated with Stanford Health Care in 2015, ValleyCare members had the option to become members of VCCF, those memberships were initially set to expire in May 2020. The deadline was extended because of the pandemic.