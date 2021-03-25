DUBLIN — The city council is moving ahead with an affordable housing project that will provide up to 114 apartments for the senior-based community and special needs individuals.
In a unanimous vote March 16, the City of Dublin entered into an agreement with Corona Ely Ranch, an affiliate of the nonprofit group Eden Housing, for two properties located on Regional Street.
"I am absolutely in favor of this, because we need to get (an affordable housing) project in place," said Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai.
According to Andrea Osgood of Eden Housing, the affordable housing project will include 70 to 114 units, made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The rent for an Eden Housing project ranges from $489 to a maximum of $1,200 monthly for a one-bedroom apartment, contingent on the renter's income. Qualifiers must earn no more than 50% of the area’s median income — $73,100 for individuals, and $83,550 for two people. Applicants will be accepted on a lottery basis.
Dublin is required to provide a certain number of affordable housing sites per the state's mandates. The project goes back to May 2018, when the council adopted a resolution approving a Community Benefit Program Agreement (CBA) between the City of Dublin and Bayview Development Group, Inc. for a 499-unit residential project at 6700 Golden Gate Drive — the St. Patrick Way residential project.
In April 2020, the council amended the CBA to assign the agreement from Bayview Development Group to its subsidiary, Crystal Bay Development, LLC. The Amended CBA provides, in part, that Crystal Bay shall transfer its interest in the adjacent property to the city or its designee, per the terms of the agreement. The intent is to provide affordable housing primarily for senior citizens or special needs individuals or other very low- and low-income households. Crystal Bay is the current owner of the St. Patrick Way Residential Project site and the Adjacent Property site. Crystal Bay is in the process of transferring the St. Patrick Way Residential Project property to AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
The city is providing $5.01 million from its affordable housing fund as a deposit on the site in the event the St. Patrick’s project does not go through. This means that if the developer AvalonBay Communities does not pull building permits for their St. Patrick’s Way residential project, the city could purchase the affordable housing property.
Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski applauded the council for its initiative.
"I am so grateful for this project and have no doubt this will be a great project," she said.
According to staff, the project is expected to cost $46 million to $74 million, contingent on the number of units constructed. The city was awarded a $3.3 million grant from the Local Housing Trust Fund program for this project and will also receive $5 million from the Alameda County Measure A1 bond funds. The project is projected to be completed in 2024.
"This is a great project, and I look forward to finally accomplishing a couple more affordable housing projects," said Mayor Melissa Hernandez.
For more information on the project and to receive an application, call 510-582-1460.