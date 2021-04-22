The city council and planning commission held a joint special meeting Monday night to discuss the roles, procedures and goals of the two governing bodies.
Conducted every two years to ensure training for new councilmembers and commissioners, the workshop covered municipal authority, land-use authority, land-use regulation, respective roles and responsibilities, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and city council goals.
City Attorney Jason Alcala explained that municipal authority includes police/governmental power and proprietary/private power, such as when the city owns a piece of land. An example of this is Hagemann Ranch, which the city owns and is responsible for the property in the same efficient manner as a private resident.
The city exercises land-use authority through its general plan, the Livermore Development Code, development agreements, specific plans, planned unit developments and zoning. Under land-use regulation, Community Development Director Paul Spence said the housing element is one of the most closely regulated of the city’s required land-use elements.
“The city is required to have a certified housing element and to provide annual reporting on compliance to the state,” Spence said.
Since 2017, new legislation has created more regulations for housing. The city is not required to construct Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) units but must show land is available. Spence reported that Livermore's current zoning of vacant and underutilized land is adequate to meet RHNA.
“You need to plan for the required RHNA allocation, which means you need to zone sites throughout the city in a range of densities that are suitable for residential development in each of the categories identified,” he added.
Reviewing the roles and responsibilities of both bodies, Alcala expanded on how both the commission and the council have the task of adopting and applying regulations. The city council functions in two roles: legislative, establishing policy and making law; and quasi-judicial, applying law and policy. The planning commission also has the legislative and quasi-judicial roles. But the commission functions to recommend policy and law to the council based on its findings.
Alcala then reviewed “findings” — the legal footprints left by decision-makers to illustrate the decision-making process and, in the event of legal proceedings, to apprise the court of the basis for the agency’s actions. Councilmember Gina Bonanno, who spent six years as a planning commissioner, further stressed the importance of clearly articulating evidence for or against an application when applying city standards to a proposed project.
Senior Assistant City Attorney Kim Cilley covered CEQA, which addresses the environmental review process with respect to projects. She noted that the objectives of CEQA are to disclose public reasons for agency approval of projects with significant environmental effects, foster interagency coordination, and enhance public participation in the planning process.
Two public speakers offered comments during the workshop, raising issues with the Eden Housing project set for review the following night. James Hutchins said he felt that with respect to roles and responsibility, the council and commission have the duty to look at all possible alternatives for that downtown project. Another Livermore resident, Jean King, noted that the information discussed at the workshop will impact the coverage of Eden Housing set for Tuesday.
“The Eden project needs discretionary approvals from the city — design review and a parcel map are discretionary approvals. There is no ministerial path forward for the Eden project,” King said. “In fact, we have come across some serious defects in the proposal that we will explain to the planning commission tomorrow when the matter is before the commission. There are other solutions. The city can make legislative changes to the Specific Plan and other planning and zoning documents that could facilitate an alternative project at a different location that has more affordable units, fewer impacts and unites the community.”
The workshop further covered goals and priorities for the next two years. This included projects for the downtown area, including parking garages, housing and commercial development. In addition, the city aims to update its climate action plan and general plan update; it will also implement the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan. Affordable housing and homelessness, asset management and stormwater, and modernization are also identified priorities.