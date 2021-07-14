LIVERMORE — The Livermore City Council this week considered a framework for an electrification ordinance that would eliminate gas from all new construction and increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles.
Tricia Pontau, an associate planner with the city, presented the framework, which came out of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) update underway since early 2020. The CAP measures propose to adopt reach codes — which are voluntarily more stringent than state building codes — requiring all-electric new buildings and expanding requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. New construction would be required to help facilitate electric vehicle adoption citywide by making 20% to 30% of its parking spaces capable of charging electric vehicles and at least one operational Level II EV charger in new multi-family and nonresidential developments.
“Building electrification is one of the most effective and affordable tools for cities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Pontau said.
She pointed out that Assembly Bill 3232 requires 40% greenhouse gas reductions in buildings by 2030. This means new residential and nonresidential buildings will need to reduce the wasteful, uneconomic, inefficient or unnecessary consumption of energy, including energy associated with the use of water. Senate Bill 100 requires the electric sector to be 60% renewable by 2030 and 100% carbon-free by 2045, meaning that the procurement of energy through solar or wind energy must not emit climate-altering gases.
Speaker Dr. Roger Logan said that the costs presented by Rincon Consultants Inc. in the staff report seem incredibly low, but beyond that, there was not enough cost benefit or cost data to show how the figures were achieved. He pointed out that China plans to build more coal through 2030 and called for an alternative plan to encourage and enable “top offender” nations to do their part.
“What about something really innovative?” Logan said. “We are, after all, right next to two national labs. Have we thought about demonstrating a DAC (direct air capture) plus CCS (carbon capture and sequestration) system for a new or existing multi-unit project? We in the labs could perhaps pioneer such a system, so we can keep the energy security benefits of natural gas … The USA can easily do plenty and do our share without energy poverty or the need for homeowner or even business owner mandates.”
Another speaker, NL Atkinson, agreed that the proposal called for “broad steps based on a superficial analysis.” He wondered if the electricity set to replace gas would ultimately come from gas-fired power plants.
“While this might be a good idea, the council should make quite a bit more information available to those of us in the public, so we can understand the basis for the recommendations,” Atkinson said.
Ryan Gardner, Rincon CAP manager, said the results came directly from the state’s Codes and Standards Program, through which cost effectiveness studies of reach codes are conducted.
“They’ve been doing this for very many years. The cost of electricity goes into that. The current grid mix goes into that — it’s broken out by climate zone,” he said. “They do energy modeling for building types in each climate zone, so it's really specific to the energy usage that we see in Livermore’s climate zone.”
Councilmember Brittni Kiick requested more detailed data points regarding the cost effectiveness of the reach codes, as she didn’t want them to discourage development.
The council collectively agreed that making sure new construction is ready — not just compatible — for EV charging was critical, given the significant impact transportation has on the climate. Mayor Bob Woerner asked councilmembers what percentage of new development parking should be allocated to EV charging. Councilmember Gina Bonanno said the draft ordinance could include 35% EV charging, while Vice Mayor Trish Munro said she’d consider 50%.
While Woerner stressed that the ordinance would be applied to new construction only, he wondered how the city could help existing residents in multi-family units gain access to EV charging for their electric vehicles. He also wanted staff to provide details on the proportions of the community that reside in multi-family homes compared to single-family and how many live in new versus old buildings.
“I think before we pick a number on just new construction on multi-family, we ought to think about what percent of the population is that,” he said. “Are there more cost-effective ways to reach a higher proportion of people? I think it’s a good question, but let’s have an analysis before we pick a number.”
Woerner further asked for information to be made clearly available on the city website.
The next steps include drafting an ordinance that could trigger reach codes, a public workshop and focus group with local developers, and a return to the planning commission and city council for adoption.