PLEASANTON — Assuming COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, Pleasanton will not enforce mask compliance with fines, as have Livermore and Dublin.
The decision followed City Manager Nelson Fialho’s presentation, which outlined methods to support mask compliance to include continued education, additional signage at city-owned property, along with focused enforcement strategies that would allow officers to issue citations in areas of concern, such as city-owned property and downtown.
But the majority of the council declined to initiate an enforcement ordinance for later consideration. Mayor Karla Brown and Councilmembers Jack Balch and Kathy Narum agreed that education through city signage was a better path than issuing fines, especially since COVID-19 numbers have been on a downward trend.
Only Councilmember Julie Testa supported Councilmember Valerie Arkin’s motion to have staff return to the council with a draft urgency ordinance to implement a local mandatory mask requirement and adopt an administrative citation structure.
“We have been asked for the last 12 months to stand up for our residents,” Testa said. “Many of them do not feel safe. I've heard often, during the summer, when our downtown was open and it was just a lovely environment, many people sent us emails and told me that they tried going downtown and there were enough people not wearing masks that they were not going to continue to support the restaurants.”
Arkin agreed that the citation could offer a deterrent. She shared the story of her young child contracting COVID-19.
“It was very serious; made me very, very worried,” she said. “I don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be.”
Arkin further said that even a $1,000 fine would have been worth it to her if it meant her child never contracted the virus.
Several public speakers addressed the topic prior to the decision, with all but one speaking in favor of stricter mask enforcement. Some shared stories of losing family members to COVID-19 or witnessing other residents refuse to mask up at the store. Others were teachers who stressed the importance of mask mandates in order to lower the infection rate and return to the classroom.
Resident Paulette Salisbury stood out as the lone voice of public opposition to stricter mask enforcement.
“Since none of you are medical doctors, you’re not in a position to dictate or advise on appropriate medical interventions for me and my family,” she said.
Brown admitted that the decision was difficult.
“I'm so proud of the Pleasanton residents,” she said. “There's a few here and there (not wearing masks), but in general, people are wearing their masks. That's why your numbers are low.”
Balch said that he believed in mask efficacy but expressed concerns about the government’s “reach.” Narum agreed, declining to second Arkin’s motion. She noted that while Livermore has an established citation structure for mask noncompliance, that city has been hit harder with COVID-19 than Pleasanton.
“I’m just not really convinced (fines are) a deterrent, and if I look at the Livermore numbers, it doesn’t appear like it’s brought their numbers down closer to ours,” Narum said.
Balch said that if cases increased in Pleasanton, he would like the matter immediately revisited.