PLEASANTON — The city council’s decision to abandon discussions on turning a grassy park into a parking lot recently granted the wishes of a neighborhood activist group.
During a June 21 workshop with the parks and recreation commission, the council offered direction to staff regarding plans for renovation and parking at the Century House, located off Santa Rita Road. One of those directions involved dismissal of the concept of turning a portion of the Bicentennial Park — directly behind the house, abutting Tanager Drive — into a parking lot.
In recent years, older concepts aimed at meeting the parking needs of the historic house, which has been used as an event center, suggested paving over a portion of the grassy park and removing heritage trees. In response, resident Jean Hazell started a petition, amassing nearly 900 signatures, and rallied her neighbors to speak out and offer input for future plans. They argued that the park with tall trees offered the only nearby outdoor recreation space for the densely populated neighborhood of houses and apartments.
Hazell said the mayor and councilmembers, along with parks and rec commissioners, have met in the park various times to have conversations with the concerned neighbors.
“It seems like a lot of these people are beginning to hear the neighbors,” she said. “I feel like the councilmembers and commissioners have been really responsive to resident input.”
During the June 21 workshop, the council explored various plan options for parking and renovating the house.
“Should we abandon discussion of parking in Bicentennial Park? I would say absolutely,” said Councilmember Valerie Arkin. “I don’t think taking a piece of a neighborhood park is fair to that neighborhood. They have come to enjoy and love that park, and I would not want to see that happen.”
In terms of renovating the home, one option had been to move the house, situated on 2.7 acres, to another location, such as the Community Farm site in Bernal Park. While Councilmember Jack Balch said he would be open to discussing this option, in the end, he agreed with his fellow councilmembers and Mayor Karla Brown to keep the house at its current site. However, they did conclude that renovations were needed.
“I do think it’s important to renovate it,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum. “We need to value our historic assets. If we think of our downtown, the reason we value it is because of our historic, eclectic buildings, as well as the homes surrounding it. It’s part of who we are.”
Depending on the final renovation plan — from minimal improvements to correcting all identified issues — staff projected the cost to range from $500,000 to $3.5 million.
“The city is not necessarily in the business of turning a profit or making money,” said Balch. “I hope it’s in the business of enhancing the quality of life for its residents and providing safety as well as other services.”
With regard to creating off-site parking options, the council agreed that staff should continue conversations with the neighboring community to address concerns about creating limited parking on Tanager Drive with a pedestrian connection to the house. Some public speakers during the workshop had objected to additional traffic in the neighborhood from such an option, but the council wanted to consider possibilities for parking in that location for special events only. In addition, staff was directed to explore another off-site visitor drop-off facility on Santa Rita Road.
For on-site parking — and foregoing the Bicentennial Park parking plans — the council agreed that the front of the Century House would not be a good place to add parking, as the aesthetics of the rose-lined grounds would be compromised. Instead, they asked to see plans where parking was incorporated along the side of the driveway, which might entail the removal of some trees.
Vice Mayor Julie Testa was the one to initially propose the driveway be widened to create parking off to the side. She also wondered during the workshop if similar parking couldn’t be added along the other side of the house to increase the spaces without covering the front.
“Over the past 35 years, every time I’ve driven by that beautiful historic home, I’ve felt joy looking at the setting,” Testa said. “I do think it’s a communitywide asset.”
Brown offered some historic background on the house, which was once a hunting lodge on the outskirts of town.
“The Century House is something that’s very special,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “It’s a 150-year-old house in a 127-year-old town, so that means it’s older than the City of Pleasanton. That’s something really special.”
Hazell reported that neighbors are making plans to organize free yoga classes and a celebratory barbecue at Bicentennial Park.
“Really cool things are happening,” she said. “I think the real positive side of this is that we’ve gotten to know our neighbors better. And we’ve all, in the act of coming together to stand up for supporting this neighborhood, we’ve all come to appreciate it and each other even more. So that’s a really good thing.”