PLEASANTON — Renters struggling with the ongoing financial impacts of COVID-19 will have a second opportunity to get some relief, thanks to the extension of the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
In a unanimous vote on Nov. 17, the Pleasanton City Council agreed to prolong funding for the program using monies left over from the original plan, as well as a community federal grant.
“The purpose of this proposal,” said Pleasanton’s Housing Manager Steve Hernandez, “is to continue to help those who are still struggling to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The program was launched in June with $500,000 from Pleasanton’s partnership with CityServe, a nonprofit organization that coordinates resources and volunteers between the faith-based community, nonprofit groups, schools, businesses and government agencies in the Tri-Valley.
According to the city staff report, there remains a balance of approximately $152,000 from the original account, along with $150,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant. The council also agreed, if needed, to supplement the assistance program up to an additional $200,000 with funds taken from the Lower Income Housing Fund.
To date, over 150 Pleasanton households have received assistance — some as much as $2,500. Now, with the second wave of payments, eligible renters could receive up to $5,000.
“This is an easy one to support,” said Mayor-elect Karla Brown. “This is exactly the group we want to support and also the kinds of programs we want to support as (residents) cope with COVID in their own homes and neighborhoods.”
Qualifications for the program remain the same. Applicants must be current residents of Pleasanton and have had a valid residential lease with a third-party landlord for at least six continuous months. They must be in good standing with their payments and terms of their lease prior to the countywide shelter in place orders issued March 16. Applicants must also have a household income not exceeding 80% of the Area Median Income established for Alameda County (adjusted for household size) prior to March 16.
Participants are required to show loss of income documentation of at least 20% as a result of employment, school or child care closures. The same is true for those unable to work due to COVID-19 illness or caring for a family member infected by the disease. Eligibility is open to both current enrollees and residents new to the plan.
“I am really pleased to see this back to help our families,” said Vice Mayor Kathy Narum. “There is clearly such a need.”
The plan pays for delinquent rent only and is paid directly to the applicant’s landlord.
Single-person households are the smallest group to have currently asked for assistance, with just 22 applicants, while the biggest group has included 36 two-person households.
“I am very grateful that we have the ability to help support this need and appreciate that, if there is a third round necessary, there is a desire to find resources to make that happen as well,” said Councilmember Julie Testa.
To apply for assistance or for further information, visit https://bit.ly/372lwN9 or call 925-208-0660.