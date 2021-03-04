LIVERMORE — At a special workshop this week, the city council identified its top goals and priorities for the next two fiscal years 2021 - 2023.
During the March 1 meeting, the council guided staff to focus resources on five areas. These focal points included: downtown plan, general plan update, asset management/stormwater, homelessness and affordable housing, and modernization.
“Each community goes through the process of trying to balance service delivery, fiscal prudence, reserves, economic resiliency,” City Manager Marc Roberts said in the beginning of the daylong meeting. “And of course, there’s no magic as you move between those various categories. On the one hand, you can spend more resources on current services, deliver a higher level to your community in the current time. However, in times of economic stress, you can put the entire system at risk for that.”
He confirmed that staff would interpret the council’s top five priorities as relatively equivalent in terms of where to deploy resources.
Downtown Implementation
With the Downtown Specific Plan selected as an area of focus for staff, the city will continue its work on the L Street garage and the Eden Housing affordable housing development set for downtown.
Staff will prioritize construction of the I Street parking garage and prepare construction plans for the L Street parking structure, beginning in summer 2022. Among a long list of items, some areas of focus include completing the design for the Eden Housing project, constructing Veterans Park, completing the site plan for the Madden commercial project, working with Black Box Theater and Quest Science Center on site plans, and approving designs for the Boutique Hotel.
Mayor Bob Woerner also noted the pandemic as a factor regarding the timeline.
“Because of the pandemic, the hotel and the retail components of the downtown are now significantly delayed,” Woerner said. “And we’re going to have to wait until those partners want to do something until we actually incur much of an impact on our resources, and I would suggest it’s going to be the latter part of this planning portion ... l Street garage is a key decision, because we already made the I Street decision that the cultural parts, as well as the retail and the hotel parts, are likely to be in the latter part of the planning.”
The report indicated that staff has been working with Livermore Shakespeare’s Associates on this agreement and expects to be able to bring it to council in the first half of 2021.
The Livermorium Plaza should begin construction in early 2021 with soil remediation and then transition to plaza construction, with completion set for the end of the year.
Staff outlined areas such as parking, circulation, public open space and lighting as issue areas associated with the implementation of the downtown goal.
Costs for development of the downtown improvement projects are expected to exceed $50 million, with most of these costs going to public parking improvements. Roberts stated that the I Street garage will cost about $15 million and the L Street garage is expected to cost about $30 to $32 million.
General Plan Update
Staff estimated the general plan update to cost approximately $2.75 million. Of that, $500,000 would go toward traffic modeling and analysis; $500,000 to public engagement consulting costs; $1 million to planning consultant costs; and $750,000 to environmental consultant costs.
Roberts stated that staff does not recommend the addition of positions at this time. If the economy recovers during the next year, staff will bring additional staffing requests forward during the mid-cycle budget review.
Since the last comprehensive general plan update, many state and regional policies have changed, which can have an influence on local policy. State law requires a general plan to include the following elements: land use, circulation, housing, conservation, open space, noise and safety.
Asset Management/Stormwater
As a part of asset management, stormwater management was identified as a critical program that required a more focused effort.
In addition to funding long-term maintenance and replacement, staff stated that the focus on stormwater must also include reducing pollution that enters waterways from stormwater, environmental mitigation, complying with complex environmental regulations, and engaging the community around flood protection and watershed stewardship.
The city owns over $3 billion in assets including roads, bridges, water delivery and collection systems, stormwater facilities, buildings, street and traffic lights, among others. Maintaining these assets has typically been based on available general fund dollars with priorities determined by immediate needs rather than proactive actions. Due to limited funding, some maintenance tasks and replacement activities have been deferred, increasing the possibility of preventable infrastructure failure that can ultimately be more costly and disruptive to the public.
To adequately fund city needs, overall spending on asset management will need to increase between $10 million and $30 million, annually.
Homelessness and Affordable Housing
Staff will now develop a work plan for council’s consideration to reduce the number of homeless people in Livermore and increase the level of services and affordable housing opportunities.
Recent surveys conducted countywide in 2019 showed an increase of almost 30% in the homeless population from 5,629 in 2017 to 8,022 in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic recession, it is believed that the number of people who are homeless has increased significantly in both the county and the city over the last year.
Staff has continued to work with nonprofit housing developers to create affordable rental and ownership housing opportunities for families, seniors and the disabled.
Over the last two years, the city has partnered with residential developers to complete over 300 affordable rental units and 20 affordable ownership units. Staff is currently working on the development of seven other projects that, when completed over the next few years, will create an additional 420 units of affordable housing. These include the Avance project, Eden Downtown Apartments, Vineyard 2.0 and Pacific Avenue Senior Housing.
Modernization
Stressing the importance of updating technologies and methods for conducting business, Councilmember Brittni Kiick and Vice Mayor Trish Munro led the charge for support on this item. Both said they believed providing staff with modern business systems would enable them to best complete their work across all identified priorities.
As technologies and methods of conducting business continue to innovate rapidly, recent local and global events have highlighted the need for a focused, systematic approach to modernizing the city’s aging business system. Additional modernization projects with the potential to improve citywide operations will now be identified and implemented. The modernization could reduce up to two employees currently needed, thereby enabling two employees to address other projects currently not funded.
Councilmember Robert Carling said he ranked homelessness, housing and equity and inclusion as priorities over modernization. Councilmember Gina Bonanno agreed. But she noted that since Roberts indicated it would help staff to place it on the list, she agreed to the five priorities.
“I’m a little on the fence for modernization … I do appreciate how much we need to get this done, and I think staff needs its tools,” she said. “If this helps to put it on the list, let’s do it ... And I’ll just say, I’m counting on seeing climate change really emphasized in our general plan update.”