DUBLIN — Plans for a 573-unit residential project received a second look from the city council during a study session and workshop last week.
The applicant, Trumark Homes, LLC, offered updates and revisions to plans presented to the city council in 2019 for the 165-acre East Ranch Project, formerly known as the Croak Property.
“The theme of this project is to really show that we didn’t just stick with the status quo and consistency,” said Pamela Salas Nieting, director of community development for TruMark Homes. “We wanted to take it one step higher, one step further and that’s what we are showing you today, via the evolution of what this project has become.”
Located within the Fallon Village area of the East Dublin Specific Plan, the original proposal included 573 residential units, two parks totaling 11.5 acres and a two-acre semi-public site. I Of the 573 units, approximately 261 units are earmarked for residents 55 and over.
The updated project still includes the 573 residential units folded into six neighborhoods and two public parks totaling 11.5 acres. The two-acre semi-public site has now been designated for affordable housing and would include 72 accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The city’s inclusionary zoning regulations require all new residential projects of 20 units or more to construct 12.5% of the total number of units as affordable units or satisfy the requirement through exceptions or alternatives approved by the city council.
Trumark is proposing an alternative method of meeting this requirement. That includes construction of 18 deed-restricted ADUs to satisfy 25% of its affordable requirement; dedication of the 2-acre semi-public site for a future affordable housing project; and payment of in-lieu fees for 18 units to satisfy another 25% of its affordable requirement. Based on the current in-lieu fee of $206,386/unit, this payment would be $3,750,948.
For the sixth neighborhood, the applicant now proposes to develop 108 medium-density residential units and wants to decide at the time of construction, whether they will be age-qualified units, based on market need at the time. If the neighborhood is not age-qualified, it would be composed of a combination of two- and three-story townhomes. If the neighborhood were age-qualified, the neighborhood would contain three-story condominiums with an approximately 39,000-square-foot amenity site that would include a clubhouse, fitness studio and pool. The neighborhood would be gated with restricted access. The price tag for the entire project is fluid, but the city is considering contributing approximately $3.7 million for the affordable housing portion along with state-designated funds.
Several of the changes to the original project were met with skepticism from members of the council.
“We have not seen this project since 2019, and it is an entirely different project than we had the first time,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “With regards to affordable housing, I am not a fan of what has been brought forward.”
Both Hernandez and Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai expressed concerns that ADUs have small square footage, a lack of amenities and are attached to another residential property. While the councilmembers all agreed the units are a potentially good fit for college students returning home after graduation or ideal for some grandparents wanting to be close to family, they didn’t feel ADUs adhered to the true spirit of affordable housing.
“I’m also not a big fan of the ADUs to satisfy (affordable housing) obligations,” said Kumagai. “I think there is a role for ADUs in increasing inventory … but I don’t see it serving low -or very-low rental populations. So in terms of this project, I am not in favor of using an ADU model to satisfy the requirements.”
Other concerns from council included the possible elimination of the units for those 55 and older.
“I’m quite disappointed that the age-qualified piece has completely fallen by the wayside,” said Councilmember Jean Josey. “(And) I still don’t think that attached ADUs serve the purpose of adding true affordable housing to the market. I think they are great for young college folk still finding their way and for grandparents, but as far as creating additional true affordable housing, I don’t think they serve that purpose well.”
The council agreed that the applicant should come back with revisions to the affordable housing elements and the cementing of age-specific units.
“I hope that you guys have gotten enough information from us,” said Hernandez. “I do feel that we really need to work to try and get the numbers right for the affordable housing.”
Trademark Homes will next take their revised plans to the planning commission before returning to the council for approval.
For additional information on the project, visit www.dublin.ca.gov, click on ‘city council meetings’ and scroll to May 4 for video of the meeting and the staff report.