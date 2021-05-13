LIVERMORE — At its recent meeting May 10, the city council received an update from its director of emergency services, along with a report on Livermore’s goals and priorities for the coming years.
Marc Roberts, city manager and acting director of emergency services, explained that the city conducts outreach to the community regarding vaccines. Through the American Rescue Plan, the federal government is offering incentives for businesses to provide paid sick leave for employees receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
“So if you are a small business, defined as fewer than 500 employees — that’s just about everyone except the school district and the laboratories inside the City of Livermore — you do qualify for an incentive that gives you a tax credit that’s dollar for dollar for time that you give your employees off to go get vaccinated,” Roberts said.
Staff is also coordinating with faith-based groups to supply community members with updated information, along with Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare to develop a vaccination program for homebound individuals. Local points for dispensing the vaccines include the Robert Livermore Community Center and
May Nissen Park, in addition to the Alameda County Fairgrounds site in Pleasanton. The Oakland Coliseum site will close May 23 as the county strategy shifts to community-based vaccination access. The coliseum, Roberts said, was able to administer 500,000 vaccinations in the time it was up and running.
The city has set aside $2 million in COVID-19 financial assistance for small businesses through various grant programs.
Roberts reported that a large bulk of emergency orders that were initiated at the onset of the pandemic will begin to sunset on June 30.
“We have about a month and a half left for a number of our programs (that) defer fines, fees and penalties,” he said, adding that those behind on rent, taxes or utilities must work out payment plans by June 30.
Also on May 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom previewed his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, which will offer the biggest recovery package in the state’s history. Part of this plan detailed a renter assistance package that would offer billions to help low-income Californians pay back 100% of their back-rent and their rent for the months to come, along with overdue water and utility bills.
Goals, Priorities for Fiscal Year 2021-23
Deputy City Manager Christine Martin provided an overview of the city’s goals and priorities as identified by the council at a March 1 workshop. They included asset management, the city’s downtown, a general plan update, addressing homelessness, and modernization.
“Since March, staff has been working to create the two-year work plans for each of those five goals,” said Martin. “It is worth noting that the work plans are milestone-oriented … so that every six months we can report on the progress that we are making on those five goals.”
She further detailed the proposed work plan for each goal going forward. For asset management, which has a focus on stormwater, Community Asset Management Program (CAMP) will continue working on engagement with residents. The consultant will conduct asset data collection and analysis, stormwater management and oversee fiscal sustainability, while exploring additional funding sources.
For downtown, Martin said the focus will remain on hotel and public infrastructure, parking and circulation, Downtown Core implementation, Livermorium Plaza and additional enhancements.
The general plan update provides an extensive work plan to address changes in regional and state policy, market trends and community preferences. In this area, the city will plan for growth and conservation for the next 25 years and aim to enhance Livermore’s quality of life.
On homelessness and affordable housing, the work plan outlines a strategy to engage local partners to develop a response and expand housing opportunities. This includes the development of affordable multi-family projects, along with the creation of affordable ownership opportunities.
The priority around modernization, training and workplace enhancements includes a systematic approach to modernizing the city's aging business systems.
Martin noted that no numbers were associated with the work plans, as staff was presenting it to council ahead of the budget meeting.
“You won’t see the work plans in this form again until we do our first update on our progress in the October time frame of this year,” Martin continued. “All of this work was drafted in advance of the budget approval, so that it could be incorporated into the budget process.”
To review full details on the work plans for each of the city’s five priorities, visit bit.ly/Indy_WorkPlan.