DUBLIN — The city council is preparing to appeal its estimated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers as determined by the state for the 2023-2031 planning period.
In a unanimous vote during the June 15 city council meeting, staff was directed to prepare a draft appeal document for consideration to the Association of Bay Area Governments (AGAB) in the hopes the city’s housing numbers could be adjusted. The filing date for the appeal is July 9.
Updated RHNA numbers for Dublin across all income levels is 3,719, with 1,149 in the above-moderate category; a number the city feels is unfair.
According to staff, “During the current RHNA cycle, the city has already issued permits for 4,252 above-moderate income units, thus exceeding the current RHNA allocation of 618 units by 688% in the above-moderate income category. Requiring the city to plan for an additional 1,449 above-moderate income units ignores Dublin’s past production and unfairly burden’s Dublin with providing more of the region’s share of market rate housing.”
Each local government in California is required to adopt a comprehensive, long-term general plan; a certified housing element is one of the mandatory requirements. The housing element numbers are updated every eight years to show how each city has adequately planned to meet the existing and projected housing needs of its community.
The community’s housing needs are governed by the RHNA process and determined for the Bay Area by ABAG.
One councilmember said she believed a measured approach to the appeal process was key.
“I’m just a little bit concerned that we are taking a scattered approach versus a targeted approach,” Councilmember Jean Josey said.
The council, per staff recommendations, agreed to take a more detailed approach to the appeal. The document will include a final four-step outline, which will include specifics on past performance (increase in population); lack of available land; land-use authority and water infrastructure.
This is not the first time Dublin or the Tri-Valley communities have struggled to convey their concerns.
On June 10, 2020, the state’s Housing and Community Development (HCD) identified 441,176 units (2.35 times the 187,990 units required in the current RHNA cycle) throughout the Bay Area.
On Sept. 14, 2020, the Tri-Valley communities of Dublin, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon submitted joint letters to the HMD and ABAG executive board, expressing concerns with the RHNA methodology. According to staff, on Sept. 18, 2020, the HMD forwarded a recommended methodology to the ABAG executive committee without making modifications to address the concerns expressed by the Tri-Valley communities. Later, the city submitted a letter to the ABAG executive board on Nov. 17, 2020, again expressing concerns about the RHNA methodology.
By Jan. 21, 2021, the ABAG executive board approved the draft RHNA methodology without making modifications to address the city’s concerns and submitted the draft methodology to HCD for review. With a vote of 20-10, the ABAG executive board approved the final draft on May 20, 2021.
While appeals are rare, the rate of success is even lower. For example in San Diego County, four appeals were filed during the past cycle, with only one being partially upheld. The Southern California Association of Governments received 48 appeals with only two partially upheld.
Still, Mayor Melissa Hernandez said the city council had an obligation to defend their city, win or lose.
“We’ll be excited to see what they have to say either way, but sitting back and doing nothing is not the answer, but advocating for our city is,” said Hernandez.
