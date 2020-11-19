LIVERMORE — The council is set to hold a public hearing next week to amend a development agreement (DA) between the city and Adventus Corporation for the development of a Catholic High School in North Livermore near Las Colinas Road.
The Nov. 23 hearing will bring before the council a request to amend the DA No. 05-004 to extend the terms for five years.
The agreement was first approved in 2005 and included the terms and timing of on- and off-site improvements, including roadways, utility undergrounding, regional trail improvements, and permanent preservation of approximately 75 acres of open space.
The site area consists of about 122 acres in an area zoned Open Space - Agriculture (OS - A), located at 3658 Colinas Road, north of Interstate 580 and west of Springtown. The project’s on-site and off-site improvements include those related to public sewer, water, storm drain, street and trail segment.
To submit a public comment ahead of Monday’s meeting, email cityclerk@cityoflivermore.net. Comments will also be accepted via Zoom and Youtube during the meeting.
According to public hearing notices distributed to nearby residents, the full staff report and recommendation was set to be made available Tuesday, Nov. 17. For a copy of the agenda, call 925-960-4200 or email cityclerk@cityoflivermore.net.
The public hearing will take place Monday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Zoom details for virtual access will be provided in the agenda. Viewers can also find the meeting live-streamed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.
Council Interviews Applicants for Planning Commission
The Nov. 23 meeting will also see the appointment of a new member of the Planning Commission, following a special meeting held Nov. 16. No decision was made on Nov. 16.
During the special meeting, the council interviewed applicants Steven Dunbar, Thomas Cox, Alane Loisel, Elizabeth Weber and Stephen Wilde. Staff recommended the council interview the applicants for appointment to one vacancy of a regular term ending March 1, 2025.