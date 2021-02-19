The Livermore City Council on Monday, Feb. 22, will consider authorizing agreements for the construction of the I Street garage, along with an amendment to the Downtown Specific Plan regarding parking stall dimensions.
Building I Street Garage
Staff recommends the city council adopt a resolution awarding and authorizing the execution of an agreement with Roebbelen Contracting Inc. for construction of the I Street garage project in an amount not to exceed $13.25 million. It further recommends the council award and authorize the execution of a professional services agreement with Consolidated Engineering Laboratories for construction management of the I Street garage in an amount not to exceed $328,700; and authorize City Manager Marc Roberts to sign the agreements.
Funding for the I Street garage is included in the 2019-2021 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The current budget contains $5.4 million in fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 and covers final design, permit fees, final right-of-way acquisition, project management, and three months of construction, inspection, and materials testing. The remaining funding needed to complete construction, construction management, inspection, materials testing, and project management will be requested in the 2021-2023 CIP.
Based on the bids received, the current total two-year project cost estimate for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 is $15.9 million. Operations and maintenance costs for the new I Street portion of the garage are estimated at $50,000. Operations and maintenance costs will be funded from the operating budget with Facilities Rehabilitation Program Fees.
Parking Stall Dimensions
According to material distributed ahead of the meeting, staff recommends that the council amend provisions of the Downtown Specific Plan to allow up to 50% of private and public structured parking spaces in the Downtown Core Plan area to be 8 feet wide. The remaining 50% of spaces must be at least 8.5 feet wide.
If the Downtown Specific Plan amendment is approved and 50% of the spaces in Downtown Core structured parking are allowed to be 8 feet wide, staff estimates the I Street garage and the L Street garage could add 22 spaces each. It would create approximately 840 new 8-foot-wide spaces. This is 30% of all Downtown Core parking spaces.
The planning commission is also supporting the use of 8-foot-wide parking stalls, but it is recommending a 35% maximum percentage compared to 50% recommended by staff. If 35% of all the structured parking were eight feet wide, it would create approximately 588 new 8-foot-wide spaces. This is 21% of all Downtown Core parking spaces.
Some of the planning commissioners stated that the city should closely monitor how well 8-foot-wide spaces work before allowing a higher number, since many people still drive larger cars and trucks. These commissioners further noted that the city should be more in alignment with neighboring Tri-Valley cities on this standard.
The meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
